IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Live Updates: Dhoni wins toss, Chennai opt to bat first
CSK vs GT Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022 as Gujarat look to ensure a top-two finish with a win in this game
David Miller of Gujarat Titans during match 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Superkings held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The Chennai Super Kings might be out of the Playoffs race, but they can still play party poppers for the other teams and they would want to do that to no other than the table-toppers Gujarat Titans who need just one more win to make sure that they finish in the top two at the end of the league phase of IPL 2022.
The last time these two teams, met, the David Miller show destroyed Chennai single-handedly and hence the yellow brigade would want nothing less than a victory to heal that would when they face the Titans on May 15 at the Wankhede Stadium from 03:30 pm IST.
The Gujarat Titans would be pumped up after a scintillating victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game where they defended 144 quite comprehensively. They would now look to show similar character when they face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings who are already out of the reckoning of Playoffs.
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper MS Dhoni and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
CSK vs GT Playing 11
The Chennai Super kings can now look to experiment and can play Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the playing 11 just to taste if he is made for the big stage as of yet. He can easily play in p0lace of Shivam Dube and can give four overs and late order hitting. Similarly, leg spinner Prashant Solanki can also be given a go in place of Maheesh Theekshana.
As for Gujarat Titans, they can make one change and that should be getting back Lockie Ferguson in place of Alazrri Jospehh and that would be the ultimate fit for their Playing 11.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube/ Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana/Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary
GT Predicted Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
CSK vs GT Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Chennai and Gujarat too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
CSK vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Chennai and Gujarat match will see players battling the heatwave.
CSK vs GT Live Streaming
The CSK vs GT match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
