IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Old warhorses Hardik and Rahul fight for new entities

In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League, the two newest entrants will face each other to try and settle themselves in one of the richest and most competitive sports leagues around the world. led Gujarat Titans will play the home team to led Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The two players captaining their sides in this game have not played for India in recent times and carry the burden of proving a point. While Rahul has to prove a point in captaincy, for Hardik it is a matter of performance and finding his feet among the biggest names as he was criticized for not playing Ranji Trophy earlier this year.

Both the teams are new to the scene and hence there is no baggage of expectations. Thus both of them could give it their all and entertain the fans in this game.

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched. Dew will however make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, but help will surely be there for the spinners.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Weather Update

There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

IPL GT vs LSG Playing 11 Prediction

The Gujarat Titans will have all their overseas players available for selection except for Alzarri Joseph, hence they will have the upper hand against their opponents. The four overseas for GT could be Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

On the other hand, Lucknow will have to do without the services of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis, their key players. Mark Wood has already been ruled out and hence their foreign quota looks diminished. Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, Dushmantha Chameera and Andrew Tye could be their four foreign picks.

GT Predicted Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Sadarangani, (captain), Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

LSG Predicted Playing 11

(C), Quinton De Kock (wK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

(c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.