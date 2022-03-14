IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch their jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Kolkata virtually knocks MI out of playoffs race
Pro Kabaddi League 8: U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans 48-38 in Whitefield
Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR highlights: Royals win by 2 runs in last over thriller
-
Gujarat Titans on Sunday unveiled their team's official jersey at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium here, in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other team members and officials, ahead of the beginning of the IPL 2022.
The Ahmedabad-based franchise will make its IPL debut alongside Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season to make the cash-rich league a 10-team affair.
The Hardik Pandya-led side will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 with the clash against Lucknow franchise at the Wankhede Stadium. However, before that they will have a pre-season camp at their iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad.
Other members of the Gujarat Titans squad -- Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharshan were also present at the jersey launch event.
The franchise had earlier launched their team logo in The Metaverse. They became the first team to do so and introduced a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players. Building on that, they launched the team jersey in Augmented Reality in order to increase their fan engagement and community building.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor