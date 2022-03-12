'Don't underestimate': Hardik Pandya's warning goes viral in IPL 2022 promo

-
ALSO READ
Hardik getting closer to playing but MI won't rush him back: Bond
Hardik will be motivated to show what he is capable of as a leader: Kirsten
After being hit by Shami, things changed for me, says Hardik Pandya
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
All eyes on India stars as Mumbai Indians take on upbeat Rajasthan Royals
-
Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya has issued a warning for the opponent teams ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
The 15th season of the cash league will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The upcoming season of IPL will feature Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the two new teams.
And Hardik Pandya, who will lead the Titans, has urged everyone to not take the Gujarat-based franchise for granted in the cash-rich league.
Hardik Pandya was seen in a new avatar in the promo video of IPL 2022 which went viral on the KOO app on Saturday.
In the video, Hardik Pandya was shown as a bomb expert, who is seen giving guru mantra to his bomb diffusing squad, "Never underestimate a new person" as the bomb squad gets confused and cuts the two new live wires resulting in the explosion.
To which Hardik Pandya says "Naya jab bhi katega, 100 taka fategaa".
The 'new' in this video refers to the two new franchises (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants), which will feature in IPL 2022 for the first time.
Meanwhile, all the teams are gearing up for the IPL 2022 which will see a total number of 70 league matches and four Playoff games in 65 days.
The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.
The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later.
--IANS
cs/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor