IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer's side aiming comeback

Indian Premier League Live Score Update: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and his team would be looking to overhaul the Punjab Kings led by Mayank Agarwal at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League | Kolkata Knight Riders | Punjab Kings

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal in a net session. Photo:@PunjabKingsIPL
KKR vs PBKS Live Score:  Punjab Kings will aim for back-to-back wins when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders who themselves are coming back from a loss against RCB in a tightly contested game. The KKR vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

KKR vs PBKS Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, KKR vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

KKR vs PBKS Team News

Kagiso Rabada is back for Punjab Kings. Thus Punjab would most likely play Rabada in place of Harpreet Brar the left-arm spinner as Liam Livingstone and Odeanb Smith alongside Raj Bawa could together complete the quote of four overs and if need be can also compensate 1-2 overs if one of the four main bowlers in Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Rahul Chahar goes for many runs.

Pat Cummins is yet to arrive for Kolkata Knight Riders. They would look to ask Sam Billings to keep wickets and play Andre Russell as a pure batter and bring in Shivam Mavi in place of Jackson to make it a wholesome playing 11.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

