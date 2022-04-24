IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Live Updates: Will Mumbai's losing run stop finally?
LSG vs MI Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
LSG vs MI Live Updates
The Mumbai Indians have been on a losing run for far too long now as they have lost all of their seven first games and are now staring down at a record that they wouldn’t want to be a part of. They already hold the record for most consecutive losses at the start of the season and if they lose two more, they will equal Pune Super Giants’ record for most consecutive losses during a season. The five-time champions will surely not want that to happen.
They face the Lucknow Super Giants against whom they have already lost a match and who are also looking to bounce back from their recent loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. It would be interesting to see if KL Rahul’s side will be able to do a double on Rohit Sharma and Co. or not.
LSG vs MI Toss
The Toss between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma would take place at 07:00 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
LSG vs MI Playing 11
Changes in the Mumbai Playing 11 would be hard to make as their team plated real nice in the last game apart from the last over which was just MS Dhoni special hitting them really hard.
As for Lucknow, they would also want to continue with the same Playing 11 with the hope that Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda will return back to their lethal best.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
LSG vs MI Live Streaming Details
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022 would be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on TV in India. Hotstar Application on Smartphones and Hotstar.in, the website will also Live Stream the game
