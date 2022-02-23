IPL 2022: Maharashtra to host 70 matches across four venues, says report

-
A total of 70 league matches in the upcoming IPL 2022 is likely to be played across four different venues in Maharashtra.
The three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai are likely to host 55 matches while 15 could be played in the MCA International Stadium in Pune during the league phase of IPL 2022, a Cricbuzz report said.
And, all teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune.
Meanwhile, there are two start dates being contemplated. The official broadcaster -- Star Sports wants to start the league on March 26, Saturday while the BCCI had earlier suggested March 27 to begin the proceedings.
It has been also learnt that Star has been insisting on a Saturday start as it wants to set the momentum for the league with a double header on March 27, a Sunday, which, otherwise, would not be possible. On Monday (March 28), there cannot be a double-header unless it is a national holiday.
In either scenario, the tournament is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 29. However, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.
A final decision on the venues and dates could be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 24.
