Kush Maini to race in FIA Formula 3 Championship with MP Motorsport

Young Indian racer Kush Maini has signed with MP Motorsport for his debut season in the Formula 3 Championship.

Joining the Dutch outfit will allow the 21-year-old from Bengaluru to showcase his talent during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.

Maini lines up with MP after competing in the F3 Asian Championship last year. He had finished second in the British F3 Championship in 2020.

The Indian driver will team up with Alexander Smolyar from Russia and Caio Collet from Brazil. Kush Maini is the younger brother of former F2 and F3 driver Arjun Maini, who has since competed in the ELMS and the DTM.

"I'm excited to join MP Motorsport for my first year in F3," said Maini.

"In 2021, MP proved to be race winners and in the final standings they were the only FIA F3 team to have two rookies finish in the top-ten.

"This shows their ability to coach rookie drivers on their way to immediately performing well in the series. I can't wait to get going for pre-season testing and the first round at Bahrain.

