IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Score: Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl first
MI vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Kagiso Rabada in the nets ahead of MI vs PBKS in IPL 2022. Photo:@PunjabKingsIPL
Mumbai Indians, who haven’t won a single game out of the four that they have played so far in the IPL, would look to seek inspiration from Chennai Super Kings who turned the tide around and won against Royal Challengers Bangalore quite comfortably.
However, Punjab Kings, the team that the Mumbai Indians will face at the Mahrasthra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves after a heartbreaking loss in which Rahul Tewatia hit back to back sixes to rob them off a certain victory.
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Result
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
MI vs PBKS: Expected Changes in the Playing 11
Mumbai Indians need to work on their tactics and bring in Tymal Mills and Fabian Allen in place of Basil Thampi and Ramandeep Singh straightway. With Allen and Ashwin, there would be eight overs of a different kind of spin and then in the middle, either Rohit Sharma himself or Dewald Brevis could roll their arm over. If not Dewald, Tim David could be played and he does more than a decent job with his off-spin, just to provide all varieties in the spin department.
Punjab would also look to bring back Bhanuka Rajapaksa given how badly Odean Smith has performed both with the bat and with the ball ever since Punjab’s first outing in which he played an important role with the bat. In his place, Bhanuka Rajapaksa could be played with the extra responsibility of bowling at least two overs each given to Liam Livingstone and Sharukh Khan both.
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis/Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Odean Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh,
MI vs PBKS Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilise the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
MI vs PBKS MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Mumbai and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 21-32%. The temperature will hover between 29 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be abad option either.
