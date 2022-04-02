IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch online and on TV

-
The MI vs RR match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match between Mumbai and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
With Suryakumar Yadav back in the Playing 11, the Mumbai Indians would look to go all out against Rajasthan Royals to secure their maiden win this IPL season. In their last game, they were defeated by Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, after a great start against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the match by a margin of more than 60 runs, the Royals will be pumped to play against one of their nemesis in their own backyard.
When and Where would MI vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between MI and RR would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 02, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma's Mumbai take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between MI and RR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
MI vs RR Pitch Report
The last time a match was played at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB and KKR went down to the last over even with a modest target like 129 to chase. Thus, the pitch does offer help to bowlers that are able to extract it. Other than that, shot-making is not difficult, it is just a matter of execution on the red soil wicket.
MI vs RR Navi Mumbai Weather Report
The humidity would be lesser compared to Mumbai where both Brabourne and Wankhede Stadiums are located. But none the less, it would be humid and dew would be expected later in the night. Thus, a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.
