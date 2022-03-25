IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians: Squad, schedule and possible playing 11

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
-
Mumbai Indians are one team that can never be counted out from winning the championship. They have done it so many times in past that the chance of them not being able to do it in yet another season is minimal. Yet, once again, their team on paper does not look like the world-beating Playing 11, but as seen over the years, magic happens for Mumbai and they end up literally shaking the ground under the feet of their oppositions, staying true to their tagline of 'Duniya Hila Denge'.
Will they actually shake up the cricketing world once again? Only time will tell and that time is not far as they play their opening game of the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals on March 27, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in the compounds of Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 MI Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Schedule
The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.
The following is the division of Group
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|
Gujarat Titans
Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg MI will play all the teams in its group twice and Chennai Super Kings from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 1 will play MI only once.
On that basis, here is the full schedule of MI for IPL 2022
|Versus (Team)
|Venue
|Date and Time (IST)
|Match Number
|Delhi Capitals
|
Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|27.03.2022, 1530 hrs
|02
|Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|02.04.2022, 1530 hrs
|09
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|06.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|09.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|18
|Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|13.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|23
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|16.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|26
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|21.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|33
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|24.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|37
|Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|30.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|44
|Gujarat Titans
|Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai
|06.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|51
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|09.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|56
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|12.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|59
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|17.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|65
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|69
Mumbai will obviously be without the services of Jofra Archer for the entire season. Also, the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav has been in doubt for quite some time now, so it will only be clear on the matchday whether or not Surya is fit
IPL 2022 MI Possible Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, R Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor