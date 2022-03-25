JUST IN
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians: Squad, schedule and possible playing 11

IPL 2022: Get the full schedule, full squad list and possible playing 11 combinations of Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season. MI will open its campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27, 2022

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

MI skipper Rohit Sharma alongside coach Mahela Jayawardene during a virtual press conference. Photo:@mipaltan
Mumbai Indians are one team that can never be counted out from winning the championship. They have done it so many times in past that the chance of them not being able to do it in yet another season is minimal. Yet, once again, their team on paper does not look like the world-beating Playing 11, but as seen over the years, magic happens for Mumbai and they end up literally shaking the ground under the feet of their oppositions, staying true to their tagline of 'Duniya Hila Denge'.

Will they actually shake up the cricketing world once again? Only time will tell and that time is not far as they play their opening game of the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals on March 27, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in the compounds of Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 MI Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Schedule

The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.

The following is the division of Group

Group 1 Group 2
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans

Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg MI will play all the teams in its group twice and Chennai Super Kings from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 1 will play MI only once.

On that basis, here is the full schedule of MI for IPL 2022

Versus (Team) Venue Date and Time (IST) Match Number
Delhi Capitals

Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai

 27.03.2022, 1530 hrs 02
Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 02.04.2022, 1530 hrs 09
Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 06.04.2022, 1930 hrs 14
Royal Challengers Bangalore MCA Stadium, Pune 09.04.2022, 1930 hrs 18
Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 13.04.2022, 1930 hrs 23
Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 16.04.2022, 1930 hrs 26
Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 21.04.2022, 1930 hrs 33
Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24.04.2022, 1930 hrs 37
Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 30.04.2022, 1930 hrs 44
Gujarat Titans Brabourne-CCI, Mumbai 06.05.2022, 1930 hrs 51
Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 09.05.2022, 1930 hrs 56
Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 12.05.2022, 1930 hrs 59
Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 17.05.2022, 1930 hrs 65
Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21.05.2022, 1930 hrs 69

Mumbai will obviously be without the services of Jofra Archer for the entire season. Also, the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav has been in doubt for quite some time now, so it will only be clear on the matchday whether or not Surya is fit

IPL 2022 MI Possible Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, R Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 19:57 IST

