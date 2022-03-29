- Ruchi Soya board meeting to fix FPO issue price postponed to March 31
IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Live Score: Kane vs Sanju, battle of calm heads begin
Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will go head to head against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in 5th match of IPL 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad | Rajasthan Royals | Indian Premier League
Players of RR and SRH pose for photo at MCA Stadium. Photo@rajasthanroyals
The Indian Premier League moves to Pune and at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground, two very similar captains in terms of calmness and two very similar teams in terms of talent will collide to lit up the Gahunje Sports Complex. It is time for Match Number five in IPL 2022 where Sunrisers Hyderabad play hosts to Rajasthan Royals. So far all the matches have been won by teams batting second. Will it be different this time around? Time shall tell that
SRH vs RR 2022 Toss Result and Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson and Royals captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, SRH vs RR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News
The squad of both teams is so heavy on talent that it is hard to distinguish who would have the upper hand in this clash. While Sunrisers have world-class batters in skipper Williamson, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran and are well supplied by the Indian talents of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad, their bowling comprises the raw pace of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen. Added to that is the Indian trio of T Natarajan, Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar who can walk into any Playing 11 of the world in T20s.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals Team News
On the other hand, the Royals too aren't short on Indian talent as they have Yashashvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal up top and Riyan Parag with his all-around abilities down the order. Two world-class spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are as deadly a combo as it can get. On top of all that is the foreign stars combination of Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer and one among either Nathan Coulter-Nile or James Neesham.
IPL SRH Predicted Playing 11
Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
IPL RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Catch all the Live Score and Updates from the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 game here
