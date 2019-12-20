IPL auction: Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 players' list and their salaries

MS Dhoni-led entered the 2020 auction ( auction) with the second-smallest available purse, and bought only four players — Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore and

Not only was Chawla the most expensive buy for CSK but the price he received (Rs 6.75 crore) was also the highest offered to an Indian cricketer in the auction. Chennai’s desperate measure to grab Chawla for a hefty sum came as a surprise to many, given that they already have five spinners in the squad. Head coach Stephen Fleming, however, clarified after the auction that has a good relationship with the leg spinner. "We rate him very highly. The captain has a great relationship with him. He is a quality leg spinner and he is very different from Karn Sharma. We have a balanced side; we have always favoured spin. Our home ground is very spin-friendly," said Fleming.

also bought Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood at his base price of Rs 2 crore. He would prove useful as the team do not have any other genuine overseas fast bowler apart from In the auction, CSK also strengthened themselves in the all-rounder department by picking Englishman for Rs 5.5 crore. Curran can fit into the playing 11 during away games. CSK's fourth buy was uncapped R Sai Kishore, who was picked at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Here are the key numbers for CSK after the IPL 2020 auction:



Squad Strength: 24



Overseas players: 8



Players bought in auction: 4 (Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, and R Sai Kishore)



Purse remaining: Rs 15 lakh



Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 players along with their salaries:



