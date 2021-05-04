IPL broadcaster supports BCCI move to suspend Indian Premier League 2021

-
Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, on Tuesday supported the BCCI's decision to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.
The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra.
"Star India supports BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support," Star India said in a statement hours after the BCCI decision.
On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.
The broadcasters also said that it was "indebted" to its employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for delivering the broadcast to millions of houses in these challenging times.
"We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production, and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances," the statement added.
Earlier, an official statement had said that the BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL.
