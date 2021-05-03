CSK bowling coach Balaji's testing positive puts Delhi IPL games in fix

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
IPL 2021: Broadcaster Star may earn Rs 3,500 cr in advertising revenue
Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK
-
Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday's evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.
"Balaji's positive report is certainly a cause of concern although the CSK players have tested negative. But normally, a lot of people start showing symptoms from the fifth or sixth day. There are discussions whether it is safe to go ahead with the next two matches in Delhi," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told PTI that he hasn't been informed about any re-scheduling the problem is CSK having played Mumbai Indians last Saturday.
"Balaji was in the dug-out and also before and after the match, he interacted with Mumbai Indians players which is natural. Now you can test everyday but just like KKR's match has been postponed, it's prudent if MI's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled," the influential official said.
Since KKR team is doing everyday testing with six days of hard quarantine, many believe that the same rule should be applicable for CSK also before they play their next match.
But rescheduling always becomes a nightmare as the Delhi leg ends on May 8 after which the 'Cluster Caravan' is supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor