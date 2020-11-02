IPL Live score, DC vs RCB: Delhi faces a royal challenge in Kohli & co
The DC vs RCB toss is going to be crucial as dew in the second half has forced the captains to field first. Check IPL Live score, playing 11 and other match updates here
RCB skipper Virat Kohli and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of Match 19 of IPL 2020
In match 55 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Delhi Capitals (DC), from being one of the strongest contenders to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs, now find themselves in a must-win scenario while it isn't easy for RCB as well as a loss here could close the playoffs doors for both the sides.
With so much at stale, both the teams would look to clinch two points from this game and seal their place in the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj
DC vs RCB toss prediction: With dew playing a part, teams will look to chase at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Anything above 160-170 should be a competitive total.
DC vs RCB live streaming
The live telecast of DC vs RCB IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The DC vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
