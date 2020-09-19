IPL throwback: 12 seasons, 12 champs - the winners from 2008 to 2019

IPL 2008: Season of underdogs
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. RR's Shane Watson was player of the tournament, while Sohail Tanvir won the Purple cap with 22 scalps in the tournament. Shaun Marsh won the Orange cap for scoring 616 runs in the 2008 season.
IPL 2009: Deccan charges up spectators
Deccan Chargers edged out Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL season 2 by 6 runs in Johannesburg stadium, South Africa. Adam Gilchrist was adjudged the player of the tournament, while RP Singh won the purple cap for beiong the top wicket-taking bowler with 23 wickets. Mathew Hayden won the orange cap for being the leading run-scorer with 572 runs in the tournament.
IPL 2010: Start of a grand rivalry
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in DY Patil stadium, Mumbai. Suresh Raina of CSK won the man of the match award while Sachin Tendulkar of MI was named the man of the tournament. Season 3 was played between March 12 and April 25, 2010 and was also the first ever cricket tournament to be broadcast live on YouTube. The final four matches of the tournament –– two semi-finals, third play and the fourth play matches –– were screened in 3D across movie halls in India.
IPL 2011: Back-to-back glory for Chennai
Chennai Super Kings again won the IPL title in 2011 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final tie. RCB’s Chris Gayle won the tournament's best player title for scoring 608 runs in twelve innings. Gayle was also awarded the Orange cap, while Lasith Malinga won the purple cap with 28 wickets, setting a new record for most wickets taken in an Indian Premier League season.
IPL 2012: Kolkata Knights ride to victory
Kolkata Knight Riders ons its first IPL trophy in 2012, beating defending champion Chennai Super Kings in M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunil Narine of KKR was named player of the tournament, while Chris Gayle and Morne Morkel won the Orange and Purple cap, respectively. The top four teams of the tournament (Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians) represented India in the 2012 Champions League Twenty20.
IPL 2013: MI's first title win
Mumbai Indians got the better of Chennai Super Kings in the final, winning it by 23 runs and setting off a rivalry that would get bigger in seasons to come. Michel Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were awarded with the Orange and Purple cap, respectively, while Shane Watson was adjudged the player of the tournament. A spot fixing and betting case was revealed by Delhi Police leading to the arrest of three cricketers: S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Besides, PepsiCo replaced DLF Ltd as the title sponsor of the tournament starting with the 2013 season.
IPL 2014: KKR wins again
Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets in the final. Robin Uthappa won the Orange cap, scoring 660 runs, the highest in the season. Mohit Sharma bagged the title of leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps. Glenn Maxwell was announced the player of the tournament. IPL 2014 featured eight teams, fewer than in 2013 after the withdrawal of Pune Warriors India and was held from April 16 to June 1, 2014.
IPL 2015: Another Mumbai-Chennai contest
Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings for a second time in an IPL final, this time by 41 runs. This decisive match was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 24. MI captain Rohit Sharma was awarded the player of the match in the final for his brilliant knock under pressure (50 off 26 balls). Andre Russell of KKR, on the other hand, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.
IPL 2016: Sun rises for Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad won its maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. RCB’s Virat Kohli was the tournament's leading run-scorer, with 973 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets. It was for the first time when LED stumps were used for an IPL season, and two star-studded teams, CSK and RR, were suspended over betting and spot-fixing scandals for two years. However, two new franchises emerged this season — Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.
IPL 2017: Mumbai turns third-time lucky
Mumbai Indians edged Rising Pune Supergiant out by 1 run in the 2017 season’s thrilling final. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner emerged the leading run-scorer of the tournament and won the Orange Cap with 641 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the same team was awarded the Purple Cap for finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 26 wickets. Rising Pune Supergiant's Ben Stokes was named the Most Valuable Player, while Basil Thampi of Gujarat Lions was named the Emerging Player of the Tournament.
IPL 2018: Chennai become the super kings again
Chennai Super Kings thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Andrew Tye of Kings XI Punjab was awarded the Purple Cap for finishing as the top wicket-taker with 24 scalps and Kane Williamson won the Orange Cap for scoring 735 runs in the tournament. Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders was named the Most Valuable Player, also known as Man of the Series, and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils was named the Emerging Player of the Tournament of the season. In 2018, the Umpire Decision Review System was introduced in the IPL for the first time.
IPL 2019: MI snatches victory from jaws of defeat
Mumbai Indians again took on Chennai Super Kings in the final and beat it by 1 run. David Warner won the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 692 runs. Imran Tahir of CSK was awarded the Purple Cap for finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 26 scalps. This time, Delhi Daredevils contested under a new name, Delhi Capitals, and with a new logo.