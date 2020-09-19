IPL throwback: 12 seasons, 12 champs - the winners from 2008 to 2019

got the better of Chennai Super Kings in the final, winning it by 23 runs and setting off a rivalry that would get bigger in seasons to come. Michel Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were awarded with the Orange and Purple cap, respectively, while Shane Watson was adjudged the player of the tournament. A spot fixing and betting case was revealed by Delhi Police leading to the arrest of three cricketers: S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Besides, PepsiCo replaced DLF Ltd as the title sponsor of the tournament starting with the 2013 season.