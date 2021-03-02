Ishant was right, winning WTC would be like winning the World Cup: Rahane

India's Test vice-captain on Tuesday echoed pacer Ishant Sharma's emotions and said winning the World Test Championship (WTC) would be similar to winning the World Cup.

India currently has a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series against England and if the hosts manage to win or draw the final Test, they would secure their berth in the final of the inaugural (WTC).

"Absolutely, Ishant was spot on in what he said. Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup. We are all focusing on that, having said that, the focus right now is to play the fourth Test against England. Ishant was completely right," said Rahane while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

In the ongoing series against England, Rahane has managed to score just 85 runs and his highest score of 67 came in the second Test at Chepauk. India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners.

"When you play on spinning tracks, you have to play the line and you know that. In India, we haven't played so many games in the last two-three years. When you play on that spinning and seaming wickets, it's all about playing the line, when the ball is spinning too much, you do not have to think about it, you just have to play the line, if you miss the ball, you miss the ball. Backing your defence and ability on seaming and spinning wicket is something we follow," said Rahane.

Earlier, pacer Ishant Sharma had said that the WTC is like a World Cup for him and if India goes on to win the Test championship, then it would be a similar feeling to winning the World Cup.

"I am just focused on how to win this series and qualify for the finals of the WTC. I just play one format, WTC is like a World Cup for me, if we play the finals and then we go on to win, the feeling would be the same as winning the World Cup or the Champions Trophy," said Ishant during a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test against England.

