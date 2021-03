Check India vs England 4th Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

A ruthless Indian cricket team would look to continue its dominance against visitors England on the spin-friendly wicket, when will lead his troops in the fourth and final Test, starting Thursday, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. Coming into the final match, Team India will make at least one change in its playing 11 while England would look to strengthen its spin department.



Check IND vs ENG 4th Test toss time and live streaming details details here



4th Test playing 11 prediction



Pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to replace in Indian playing 11. Indian team management may opt for variety by including Kuldeep Yadav as the vice-captain categorically said that the pitch for the fourth Test would behave similar to 2nd and 3rd Tests.



India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav,

England tentative playing 11: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach,

Overall: 125

India won: 28

England won: 48

Draw: 49

Tied: 0

Total matches played: 63

India won: 21

England won: 14

Drawn: 28

England, on the other hand, would drop either or and draft Dominic Bess into its playing 11. Bess was brilliant with the ball in the first Test but failed to make it to England playing 11 in previous two Tests of the series.Virat Kohli's men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for final at the Lord's cricket ground final against New Zealand.England at best can heal Tim Paine's January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win.While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn't like to play a defensive game, which at times can prove to be counter-productive.(captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.(c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.