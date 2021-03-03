Check India vs England 4th Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

-
A ruthless Indian cricket team would look to continue its dominance against visitors England on the spin-friendly wicket, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops in the fourth and final Test, starting Thursday, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. Coming into the final match, Team India will make at least one change in its playing 11 while England would look to strengthen its spin department.
India vs England 4th Test playing 11 prediction
Pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in Indian playing 11. Indian team management may opt for variety by including Kuldeep Yadav as the vice-captain categorically said that the pitch for the fourth Test would behave similar to 2nd and 3rd Tests.
India vs England head-to-head
- Overall: 125
- India won: 28
- England won: 48
- Draw: 49
- Tied: 0
- Total matches played: 63
- India won: 21
- England won: 14
- Drawn: 28
ICC World Test championship final qualification scenario
Virat Kohli's men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for ICC World Test Championship final at the Lord's cricket ground final against New Zealand.
England at best can heal Tim Paine's January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win.
India vs England 4th Test match prediction
While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn't like to play a defensive game, which at times can prove to be counter-productive.
Here are the full squads of both teams:
India squad for 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
England squad for 4th Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
