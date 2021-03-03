Check India vs England 4th Test live toss time, live streaming details here

-
ICC World Test Championship points table
|Position
|Teams
|PCT(%)
|Points
|Series Won
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|1
|India
|71
|510
|6
|11
|4
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|70
|480
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Australia
|69.2
|390
|4
|8
|4
|2
|4
|England
|64.1
|480
|5
|11
|6
|3
|5
|Pakistan
|43.3
|420
|1
|4
|5
|3
|6
|South Africa
|30
|240
|3
|3
|8
|0
|7
|West Indies
|23.8
|360
|0
|2
|6
|0
|8
|Sri Lanka
|16.7
|240
|0
|1
|6
|1
|9
|Bangladesh
|0
|180
|0
|0
|3
|0
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 4th Test playing 11 prediction
India would make at least one change in its playing 11 while England should bring in Dominic Bess as second spinner.
How England can trash India’s WTC final hope?
If England, somehow, manages to win the final Test and thereby draw the series, then Australia will qualify for the WTC final.
ICC World Test Championship: Top run-scorers
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is a top run-getter in ICC World Test Championship with 1675 runs in 23 innings at an average of 72.82 followed by England captain Joe Root. Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only Asian to score 1000 runs in ICC WTC.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|Duck
|4s
|6s
|M Labuschagne (AUS)
|13
|23
|0
|1675
|215
|72.82
|2999
|55.85
|5
|9
|0
|186
|3
|Joe Root (ENG)
|19
|35
|2
|1625
|228
|49.24
|2956
|54.97
|3
|8
|3
|164
|5
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|13
|22
|1
|1341
|211
|63.85
|2509
|53.44
|4
|7
|1
|151
|7
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|16
|30
|3
|1277
|176
|47.29
|2178
|58.63
|4
|5
|1
|136
|29
|Ajinkya Rahane (INDIA)
|16
|27
|3
|1068
|115
|44.5
|2272
|47
|3
|6
|2
|121
|6
|Rohit Sharma (INDIA)
|10
|16
|1
|981
|212
|65.4
|1453
|67.51
|4
|2
|0
|116
|27
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|18
|31
|2
|963
|152
|33.2
|1821
|52.88
|1
|4
|1
|108
|14
|David Warner (AUS)
|12
|22
|2
|948
|335*
|47.4
|1519
|62.4
|3
|1
|3
|94
|1
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|10
|17
|3
|932
|143
|66.57
|1453
|64.14
|4
|5
|0
|114
|3
|Virat Kohli (INDIA)
|13
|21
|2
|877
|254*
|46.15
|1555
|56.39
|2
|5
|3
|108
|3
|Mayank Agarwal (INDIA)
|12
|20
|0
|857
|243
|42.85
|1556
|55.07
|3
|2
|1
|104
|18
|Dean Elgar (SA)
|11
|21
|2
|848
|160
|44.63
|1454
|58.32
|2
|3
|2
|128
|4
|Dominic Sibley (ENG)
|15
|26
|2
|839
|133*
|34.95
|2308
|36.35
|2
|4
|4
|95
|1
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|9
|14
|0
|817
|251
|58.35
|1432
|57.05
|3
|1
|2
|100
|3
|Cheteshwar Pujara (INDIA)
|16
|27
|0
|801
|81
|29.66
|2156
|37.15
|0
|9
|3
|97
|3
|Rory Burns (ENG)
|14
|25
|0
|795
|133
|31.8
|1754
|45.32
|1
|5
|4
|95
|0
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
ICC World Test Championship: Top wicket-takersAustralian pacer Pat Cummins is the top wicket-taker in ICC WTC with 70 wickets in 28 innings followed by veteran England pacer Stuart Broad. While India’s R Ashwin is on the third spot with 59 wickets in 22 innings.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5
|10
|Pat Cummins (AUS)
|14
|28
|555
|158
|1472
|70
|5 for 28
|7 for 69
|21
|2.64
|47.6
|1
|0
|Stuart Broad (ENG)
|17
|32
|499
|132
|1386
|69
|6 for 31
|10 for 67
|20.1
|2.77
|43.4
|2
|1
|R Ashwin (INDIA)
|12
|22
|482
|87
|1305
|59
|7 for 145
|9 for 207
|22.1
|2.7
|49
|3
|0
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|14
|27
|631
|131
|1757
|56
|6 for 49
|10 for 118
|31.4
|2.78
|67.5
|4
|1
|Tim Southee (NZ)
|10
|20
|390
|107
|1054
|51
|5 for 32
|9 for 110
|20.7
|2.69
|45.9
|3
|0
|Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
|11
|21
|385
|108
|986
|48
|5 for 8
|9 for 115
|20.5
|2.55
|48.1
|3
|0
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|10
|20
|340
|71
|1080
|44
|6 for 66
|9 for 97
|24.5
|3.17
|46.4
|2
|0
|Jofra Archer (ENG)
|11
|21
|353
|71
|1095
|40
|6 for 45
|8 for 85
|27.4
|3.1
|52.9
|3
|0
|Anrich Nortje (SA)
|10
|17
|315
|53
|1164
|39
|6 for 56
|8 for 120
|29.8
|3.68
|48.5
|3
|0
|Jack Leach (ENG)
|9
|17
|346
|55
|1093
|38
|5 for 122
|6 for 177
|28.8
|3.15
|54.7
|1
|0
|Kyle Jamieson (NZ)
|6
|12
|200
|70
|478
|36
|6 for 48
|11 for 117
|13.3
|2.38
|33.3
|4
|1
|Ishant Sharma (INDIA)
|10
|19
|209
|53
|602
|36
|5 for 22
|9 for 78
|16.7
|2.88
|34.8
|3
|0
|Mohammed Shami (INDIA)
|10
|18
|239
|56
|712
|36
|5 for 35
|7 for 58
|19.8
|2.97
|39.9
|1
|0
|James Anderson (ENG)
|11
|19
|307
|95
|717
|36
|6 for 40
|7 for 63
|19.9
|2.33
|51.1
|3
|0
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
|12
|18
|386
|73
|1175
|36
|5 for 77
|6 for 128
|32.6
|3.03
|64.4
|1
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah (INDIA)
|9
|17
|276
|66
|762
|34
|6 for 27
|7 for 58
|22.4
|2.75
|48.7
|2
|0
|Trent Boult (NZ)
|9
|18
|334
|74
|996
|34
|4 for 28
|6 for 117
|29.3
|2.97
|59
|0
|0
Know about India vs England 4th Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 4th India vs England Test be played?
The IND vs ENG 4th Test will begin on March 4, Thursday.
Where will NG vs IND 4th Test will be played?
The venue for the fourth England vs India Test is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
When Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat was renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium?
The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on February 24.
What will be the match timings for the fourth Test match between India and England?
The 4th test match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 9:30 am IST or 4:00 am GMT.
England's tour of India 2021
At what time will the IND vs ENG 4th Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 4th test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 3:30 am GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 4th Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 4th Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 4th Test free in India?
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
