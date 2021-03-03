JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

NZ vs AUS playing 11: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
Business Standard

Check India vs England 4th Test live toss time, live streaming details here

The India vs England 4th Test live toss will take place at 9 am IST at Motera Stadium. Check IND vs ENG 4th Test match time, live telecast and streaming details here

Topics
India vs England | ICC World Test Championship | Motera Stadium

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Joe Root
England captain Joe Root would look bring back off-spinner Dominic Bess in England playing 11 for the 4th Test against India at Motera Stadium. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Indian cricket team would look to secure a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on England in the fourth and final Test, starting March 4, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India has taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series against England. India needs to win the final Test match to be the second finalist in the World Test Championship.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
ICC World Test Championship points table

Position Teams PCT(%) Points Series Won Won Lost Drawn
1 India 71 510 6 11 4 1
2 New Zealand 70 480 5 7 4 0
3 Australia 69.2 390 4 8 4 2
4 England 64.1 480 5 11 6 3
5 Pakistan 43.3 420 1 4 5 3
6 South Africa 30 240 3 3 8 0
7 West Indies 23.8 360 0 2 6 0
8 Sri Lanka 16.7 240 0 1 6 1
9 Bangladesh 0 180 0 0 3 0

England's tour of India 2021

India vs England 4th Test playing 11 prediction
 
India would make at least one change in its playing 11 while England should bring in Dominic Bess as second spinner.

How England can trash India’s WTC final hope?
 
If England, somehow, manages to win the final Test and thereby draw the series, then Australia will qualify for the WTC final.
 
ICC World Test Championship: Top run-scorers
 
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is a top run-getter in ICC World Test Championship with 1675 runs in 23 innings at an average of 72.82 followed by England captain Joe Root. Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only Asian to score 1000 runs in ICC WTC.
 
Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 Duck 4s 6s
M Labuschagne (AUS) 13 23 0 1675 215 72.82 2999 55.85 5 9 0 186 3
Joe Root (ENG) 19 35 2 1625 228 49.24 2956 54.97 3 8 3 164 5
Steve Smith (AUS) 13 22 1 1341 211 63.85 2509 53.44 4 7 1 151 7
Ben Stokes (ENG) 16 30 3 1277 176 47.29 2178 58.63 4 5 1 136 29
Ajinkya Rahane (INDIA) 16 27 3 1068 115 44.5 2272 47 3 6 2 121 6
Rohit Sharma (INDIA) 10 16 1 981 212 65.4 1453 67.51 4 2 0 116 27
Jos Buttler (ENG) 18 31 2 963 152 33.2 1821 52.88 1 4 1 108 14
David Warner (AUS) 12 22 2 948 335* 47.4 1519 62.4 3 1 3 94 1
Babar Azam (PAK) 10 17 3 932 143 66.57 1453 64.14 4 5 0 114 3
Virat Kohli (INDIA) 13 21 2 877 254* 46.15 1555 56.39 2 5 3 108 3
Mayank Agarwal (INDIA) 12 20 0 857 243 42.85 1556 55.07 3 2 1 104 18
Dean Elgar (SA) 11 21 2 848 160 44.63 1454 58.32 2 3 2 128 4
Dominic Sibley (ENG) 15 26 2 839 133* 34.95 2308 36.35 2 4 4 95 1
Kane Williamson (NZ) 9 14 0 817 251 58.35 1432 57.05 3 1 2 100 3
Cheteshwar Pujara (INDIA) 16 27 0 801 81 29.66 2156 37.15 0 9 3 97 3
Rory Burns (ENG) 14 25 0 795 133 31.8 1754 45.32 1 5 4 95 0
*Stats: ESPNcricinfo
 
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here

ICC World Test Championship: Top wicket-takers

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is the top wicket-taker in ICC WTC with 70 wickets in 28 innings followed by veteran England pacer Stuart Broad. While India’s R Ashwin is on the third spot with 59 wickets in 22 innings.
 
Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10
Pat Cummins (AUS) 14 28 555 158 1472 70 5 for 28 7 for 69 21 2.64 47.6 1 0
Stuart Broad (ENG) 17 32 499 132 1386 69 6 for 31 10 for 67 20.1 2.77 43.4 2 1
R Ashwin (INDIA) 12 22 482 87 1305 59 7 for 145 9 for 207 22.1 2.7 49 3 0
Nathan Lyon (AUS) 14 27 631 131 1757 56 6 for 49 10 for 118 31.4 2.78 67.5 4 1
Tim Southee (NZ) 10 20 390 107 1054 51 5 for 32 9 for 110 20.7 2.69 45.9 3 0
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 11 21 385 108 986 48 5 for 8 9 for 115 20.5 2.55 48.1 3 0
Mitchell Starc (AUS) 10 20 340 71 1080 44 6 for 66 9 for 97 24.5 3.17 46.4 2 0
Jofra Archer (ENG) 11 21 353 71 1095 40 6 for 45 8 for 85 27.4 3.1 52.9 3 0
Anrich Nortje (SA) 10 17 315 53 1164 39 6 for 56 8 for 120 29.8 3.68 48.5 3 0
Jack Leach (ENG) 9 17 346 55 1093 38 5 for 122 6 for 177 28.8 3.15 54.7 1 0
Kyle Jamieson (NZ) 6 12 200 70 478 36 6 for 48 11 for 117 13.3 2.38 33.3 4 1
Ishant Sharma (INDIA) 10 19 209 53 602 36 5 for 22 9 for 78 16.7 2.88 34.8 3 0
Mohammed Shami (INDIA) 10 18 239 56 712 36 5 for 35 7 for 58 19.8 2.97 39.9 1 0
James Anderson (ENG) 11 19 307 95 717 36 6 for 40 7 for 63 19.9 2.33 51.1 3 0
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 12 18 386 73 1175 36 5 for 77 6 for 128 32.6 3.03 64.4 1 0
Jasprit Bumrah (INDIA) 9 17 276 66 762 34 6 for 27 7 for 58 22.4 2.75 48.7 2 0
Trent Boult (NZ) 9 18 334 74 996 34 4 for 28 6 for 117 29.3 2.97 59 0 0

Know about India vs England 4th Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
 
When will the 4th India vs England Test be played?
 
The IND vs ENG 4th Test will begin on March 4, Thursday.
 
Where will NG vs IND 4th Test will be played?
 
The venue for the fourth England vs India Test is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
 
When Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat was renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium?
 
The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on February 24.
 
What will be the match timings for the fourth Test match between India and England?
 
The 4th test match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 9:30 am IST or 4:00 am GMT.
 
England's tour of India 2021
 
At what time will the IND vs ENG 4th Test live toss take place?
 
The India vs England live toss for the 4th test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 3:30 am GMT.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
 
The England vs India 4th Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
 
How to live stream the India vs England 4th Test in India?
 
The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.
 
How to watch India vs England 4th Test free in India?
 
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 03 2021. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY