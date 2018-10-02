ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

The day 4 of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) pits City FC against FC in Mumbai's Football Arena on Tuesday.

The 'Islanders' - as the team are fondly called -- had a particularly disappointing time last season.

New coach Jorge Costa took charge of the side after a disappointing last season where finished seventh and once again failed to lay their hands on the elusive crown that has eluded Mumbai for the past four seasons.

Jamshedpur, who finished fifth on the points table last season, also have a new head coach -- Cesar Ferrando who will also be aiming for a positive beginning.

But with two of his best players out from the Tuesday game (Tim Cahill and Subrata Paul), the others will have to display something special, if they have to spring a surprise.

Also, Mumbai have not won against Jamshedpur, having drawn and lost a game in their two meetings last season.

The hosts would strive hard to change the narrative this time around.





Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: vs FC

When and Where to watch: vs FC

match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.