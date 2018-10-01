ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

On the third day of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19, United FC will take on at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

For four successive years, United FC have tried but failed to win a place in the play-offs. They have come close twice, and as the fifth edition of the ISL kicks off will aim for better outing this time.

The two teams have locked horn twice and NorthEast FC have won one and drawn another.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: FC vs FC Goa

When and Where to watch: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

NorthEast United FC vs match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.