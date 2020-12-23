Tendulkar to feature in 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign by Sevilla FC

-
ALSO READ
First ton: Sialkot sowed seeds of Manchester hundred, says Tendulkar
Adjudge batsman 'out', if DRS shows ball hitting stumps: Sachin Tendulkar
IPL 2020: Tendulkar lauds Mandeep, Rana for playing despite personal losses
Kohli beats Tendulkar to become fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs
Sachin Tendulkar had 'magnificent technique', says Nasser Hussain
-
Sevilla FC have announced that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will feature in the club's 'Never Surrender' Christmas campaign focused on sporting stars of the world.
The club has recently relaunched its brand and a campaign that aims to strengthen the positioning of Never Surrender, a message that is undoubtedly part of the club's DNA, as well as its way of understanding and facing life.
"The campaign features seven examples of Never Surrender as a key to success, the club wanted to focus on great sportsmen and women who, like Sevilla FC, have done their best without ever giving up in the face of the adversities of 2020. All these cases have filled millions of people with joy and pride, surpassing themselves at every moment and making the impossible come true," the club said in a statement.
Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India won the World Cup in 2011, as a thank you from a proud nation, embodies the passion of an entire country.
Rafael Nadal triumphs at Roland Garros, beating all his rivals without dropping a single set. His demands of himself have led him to win this tournament 13 times in 15 years.
Desiree Vila overcomes the amputation of her leg and now competes at the highest level. The bravery of a gymnast turned Paralympic athlete.
The Spanish Handball team, after the disappointment of missing out on the Rio Olympics, won the European Championship. The Spaniards showed so much pride to win the European Gold.
Carolina Marin is the international champion again after recovering from her serious injury. Her resilience puts her back on top of the podium.
Joan Mir, by transforming his inexperience into consistency, surprising world champion of the MotoGP. The cheeky driver makes a great comeback with a dream finish.
Sevilla made the impossible possible by winning its sixth Europa League. The club once again demonstrates its limitless ambition by winning all six finals it has played.
Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, with a three-month hiatus, the team managed to qualify for the Champions League and lift their sixth UEFA Europa League. That is why Sevilla FC, who began the 21st century in the second division and is at present the king of the UEFA Europa League and the Spanish team with the third-most qualifications for Europe, wants to remember 2020 positively with a spot campaign that shows that, despite the adversities that may arise, with class, effort and courage, great objectives can be achieved.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor