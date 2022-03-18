ISL Final: Hyderabad FC's Marquez urges fans to come out in large numbers

-
-
Hyderabad FC faced a 1-0 loss at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the second leg of semi-final 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.
However, head coach Manuel Marquez was not bothered by this defeat as his side qualified for their first ISL final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate.
"This season is historical for us. Now, to arrive in the final after winning against ATKMB, in my opinion, who had the best players in ISL. I think that today they were better than us. But we defended well. We are very happy because it is the first time that we arrive at the final," said Manuel Marquez in a post-match press conference.
"At that moment, the important thing for us was to qualify for the final. This is the reason that we are very happy because our team especially our young Indian players, as for most of them, this is the first time that they will play in a final. You have to do self-criticism and I think that today ATKMB played better than us. We were lucky as they scored very late," he added.
The head coach further urged fans to come out in large numbers and witness the final clash in the stadium.
"I think that now with people in the stands it would be a good final. But I want our fans to be there, I know that Manjappada, Kerala has a lot of fans. I want to tell Hyderabad supporters that it would be very good if they can come to PJN Stadium on Sunday," said the head coach.
