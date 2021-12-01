ISL: Frustrated SC East Bengal coach says team lacking quality

-
ALSO READ
Olympics: High chances of India finishing on hockey podium: Baskaran
Rahul Dravid set to take over as Team India coach after T20 World Cup
Sjoerd Marijne, coach who turned things around for Indian women's hockey
Pakistan appoints Hayden, Philander as coaches for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Ranji Trophy legend Amol Muzumdar appointed Mumbai team coach
-
Two losses and a draw in three Indian Super League (ISL) games have left SC East Bengal coach Manuel Diaz nonplussed and the former Spanish footballer said that he doesn't have "enough quality for playing these kinds of matches".
In another below-par performance from the Kolkata giants, SC East Bengal lost 4-6 to Odisha FC, adding to the team's woes so early in the tournament.
They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC before a 3-0 loss to last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan deflated them.
"For the moment, it is what it is. We don't have enough quality for playing these kinds of matches mainly in the set pieces we are losing the positions. Our job is working out with the squad and fixing it. At the moment we don't have enough quality to play matches in the Indian Super League," said Diaz during the post-match press conference.
Delving into the loss against Odisha FC, Diaz said that the side lost its tempo after playing well for the first 30 minutes.
"In our first thirty minutes, we played well. In the three matches, it has been the worst performance of ours in the Indian Super League. In twelve minutes, we lost our attention and the opponent scored in set pieces," said Diaz.
He also added that defending the goalpost was a collective responsibility and not just the job of just the defenders.
"Defensive responsibilities are the whole squad, not only the line of defence. Our performance and the whole team is at par level because they have allowed scoring in simple situations and easily away."
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor