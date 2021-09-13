Pakistan appoints Hayden, Philander as coaches for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
T20 WC: Conflict of Interest complaint against MSD's appointment as mentor
ICC Champions Trophy to return in 2025; ODI WC to have 14 teams from 2027
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
-
Former Australia Test opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South Africa pacer Vernon Philander has been appointed as coaches of the Pakistan team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the board announced on Monday.
The appointments were announced by the newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja here.
The appointments of Hayden and Philander come just a week after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their respective posts after two years in the job.
"I think the Pakistan team needs a new direction. We have appointed Hayden and Philander for the World Cup," Raja said during a press conference.
"Going forward, we will have to carry out an extensive exercise in this regard in order to look for people who fit our model.
"Our objective is to give this team the best possible options so that it leads to improvement in performances," he added.
The PCB had earlier roped in former Test spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the home series against New Zealand.
Misbah and Waqar left their jobs with one year of their contracts still remaining.
Pakistan in the past has appointed many foreign coaches with relative success including Richard Pybus, Bob Woolmer, Geoff Lawson, Dav Whatmore and Mickey Arthur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor