Neymar to miss up to eight weeks at PSG due to an ankle injury

-
ALSO READ
Messi receives rapturous ovation from 49,000 fans as PSG beat Strasbourg
Copa America: Neymar shines as Brazil thrash Peru 4-0 to reach quarters
Ex-Madrid captain Sergio Ramos signs 2-year deal with PSG
Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain for $41 million a year
Soccer world awaits Lionel Messi's PSG debut; Nice routs Bordeaux
-
Neymar will not play again for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as he has been sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.
Brazil forward was forced from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly during the Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne.
PSG have said in a statement on the club's official website on Monday: "The examinations carried out confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries."
"An unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is to be expected. A new assessment will be made in 72 hours to specify the recovery."
Neymar posted on social media: "Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete's life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger."
If the 29-year-old is to miss the next six weeks, then he will be forced to sit out domestic meetings with Nice, Lens, Monaco, and Lorient before the Ligue 1 winter break, along with the final Champions League group stage clash with Club Brugge.
Neymar will likely return at the beginning of February, in time for the beginning of the Champions League knockout stages, with PSG already qualified as runners-up in Group A behind Manchester City.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor