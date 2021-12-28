It's a dream come true, never thought it would happen: MCG hero Boland

Australian pace bowler Scott Boland said on Tuesday that bagging six second-innings England wickets on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at the MCG was "a dream come true", adding that he never thought it "would ever happen".

The 32-year-old Test debutant became the hometown hero after he added four more wickets to his overnight two to emerge the most successful bowler in the Australian side, giving away just seven runs in the four overs he bowled to demolish the tourists for 68 runs and earn the hosts an innings and 14-run victory.

Boland's figures of 6/7 are the best by a debutant on the MCG in 144 years, and the only player to have taken more wickets is Tom Kendall, who recorded 7/55 in 1877 -- five years before Australia's victory at The Oval gave life to the Ashes, according to sen.com.au.

"It is a dream come true," Boland said on his effort, which helped Australia retain after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series. "I didn't think anything like that would ever happen. I'm just really lucky, I think.

"We got off the ground 20 minutes ago and I've been mobbed by my family and team-mates. It's just been a whirlwind," added Boland, who reunited with former Test opener and his Victorian state coach Chris Rogers as soon as the match got over.

Rogers said that he had received encouraging words for Boland from national selector George Bailey earlier this year.

"I can remember conversations in the winter where (national selector) George Bailey would call you and say just hang in there, there might be an opportunity coming your way," Rogers recalled.

"Did you actually believe him, did you think it was lip service or were you genuinely thinking 'I'm going to get a chance here?'" said Boland.

With pace bowler Josh Hazlewood recovering from a side strain and Adelaide star Jhye Richardson rested, Boland was chosen ahead of Michael Neser for the third Test.

"I thought there was a chance I might be in the squad, but I didn't think I'd play," Boland said. "When Hazlewood pulled up a bit sore, I thought maybe there might be a chance for me there, because I think we can play similar roles. But no, not really. I didn't think I'd get this opportunity."

Boland feels his Test debut is the culmination of his efforts in domestic cricket as he has taken 45 wickets over the last two Sheffield Shield seasons.

"The amount of work I've done over the last six or seven years it's worked. I didn't have to change anything when I got to the crease. The stuff I'd done in the pre-season for the last four or five years, trying to be really strong and fit at the crease and doing work on my action it's all paid off today."

Boland has become only the second Indigenous male player to wear the baggy green after pace bowler Jason Gillespie, who played 71 Tests between 1996 and 2006.

On Tuesday, he was awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal -- named after the Indigenous cricket great -- as the player of the match.

In 2018, Boland linked up with an Aboriginal XI for a tour of England, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal cricket tour to England. The 32-year-old only learned he is an Indigenous Australian when he was in his 20s, as his family came to learn his grandfather was descended from the Gulidjan people, according to sen.com.au.

On his new celebrity status, Boland said the media interactions embarrasses him.

"I find doing all of this media stuff a bit embarrassing, but I might as well soak it up because it might not happen ever again," he added.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)