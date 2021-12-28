Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly moves HC for enforcement of 2018 arbitration award
Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador
Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Ganguly
Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble as ICC Cricket's Committee chairman
My security waited outside polling booth in adherence to SEC order: Dhankar
-
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the cricket board sources said on Tuesday.
Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.
The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.
"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.
Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor