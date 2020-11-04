Jasprit Bumrah to Rahul Chahar: Mumbai Indians' top 5 bowlers in IPL 2020

-
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) would aim for a fifth IPL title as it gears up for the first Qualifier of Indian Premier League 2020 on Wednesday. The team’s success in IPL 2020 has been attributed to its pace department, which is ably supported by the batsmen.
Mumbai Indians' pace department has the likes of James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who can torment any opposition on a given day. The Mumbai’s leading wicket-takers Bumrah and Boult will once again look to trouble the Delhi Capitals batsmen in the Qualifier 1 on Wednesday.
The speedsters got an additional support from Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard who restricted the run flow in the middle over.
The bowling prowess of Mumbai is easily reflected in IPL 2020 top 5 bowlers list. Jasprit Bumrah is at second spot on bowlers list of IPL 2020 while Boult is sitting at fifth position with 20 wickets. The leggie Chahar also came good for Mumbai in the middle overs and picked crucial wickets in the middle overs.
Here are the top five Mumbai Indians bowlers in IPL 2020:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|13
|52
|362
|23
|4 for 20
|15.73
|6.96
|13.56
|1
|0
|2
|Trent Boult
|13
|13
|51.2
|418
|20
|4 for 18
|20.9
|8.14
|15.4
|1
|0
|3
|Rahul Chahar
|14
|14
|51
|398
|15
|2 for 18
|26.53
|7.8
|20.4
|0
|0
|4
|James Pattinson
|10
|10
|35.3
|320
|11
|2 for 19
|29.09
|9.01
|19.36
|0
|0
|5
|Krunal Pandya
|14
|14
|43.1
|328
|5
|2 for 26
|65.6
|7.59
|51.8
|0
|0
