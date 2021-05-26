Jofra Archer's rehab after elbow surgery to be reviewed in four weeks

-
England fast bowler Jofra Archer's rehabilitation will be reviewed in four weeks after he had surgery on a long-standing elbow injury.
Archer went under the knife on Friday and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that his rehabilitation will be overseen by the board and his county side Sussex.
"Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period, working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams. His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling," said the ECB.
Archer's elbow injury has limited his playing time this year and England are now scrambling to get him fit for a busy calendar in the second half of the year, which includes the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.
Archer's injury had prevented him from taking part in the 2021 Indian Premier League.
