Joined Judo Academy to pass time, says CWG silver medallist Tulika Maan

-
ALSO READ
Prez congratulates Tulika Maan, Gurdeep Singh, Sourav Ghosal for CWG win
CWG: Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze in high jump; Tulika wins silver in judo
CWG: Silver medallist Judoka Tulika Maan 'not happy' with her performance
CWG: Judoka Tulika reaches final in heavyweight division, assured of medal
CWG 2022: Day 6 to witness exciting cricket, hockey, boxing matches
-
Tulika Maan, the judoka who won a silver medal in women's 78kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, revealed that the sport was initially just a way to pass her time when she was bored.
"I had no plans for Judo, but I am here because I used to get very bored alone at home. I was around six or seven years old when I told my mother that I have nothing to do when she goes to her office."
"As a way to pass time, she told me to join the Judo Academy like some of the children in our neighbourhood. I did that, and gradually started performing well. After winning quite a few medals and praises, a teacher at the academy encouraged me to pursue judo seriously," said Tulika during a hyperlive segment -- India Ki Umeed on Glance and Roposo.
Tulika's big revelation about her never having any plans for playing Judo professionally during the extravaganza of hyperlive shows -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence Day on August 15 --, left everyone surprised.
During the hyperlive show, Tulika also spoke about her training regime, and her bond with her mother, who brought her up single-handedly.
Tulika won the silver medal in the Judo women's 78kg category in the Commonwealth Games after losing to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final.
The 23-year-old from Delhi gave India its third judo medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.
She had defeated Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in her opening bout before getting the better of Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semifinal of the event.
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor