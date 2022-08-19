Joined Judo Academy to pass time, says CWG silver medallist Tulika Maan

Tulika Maan, the judoka who won a silver medal in women's 78kg category at the 2022 in Birmingham, revealed that the sport was initially just a way to pass her time when she was bored.

"I had no plans for Judo, but I am here because I used to get very bored alone at home. I was around six or seven years old when I told my mother that I have nothing to do when she goes to her office."

"As a way to pass time, she told me to join the Judo Academy like some of the children in our neighbourhood. I did that, and gradually started performing well. After winning quite a few medals and praises, a teacher at the academy encouraged me to pursue judo seriously," said Tulika during a hyperlive segment -- India Ki Umeed on Glance and Roposo.

Tulika's big revelation about her never having any plans for playing Judo professionally during the extravaganza of hyperlive shows -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence Day on August 15 --, left everyone surprised.

During the hyperlive show, Tulika also spoke about her training regime, and her bond with her mother, who brought her up single-handedly.

Tulika won the silver medal in the Judo women's 78kg category in the after losing to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final.

The 23-year-old from Delhi gave India its third judo medal in the 2022 at Birmingham.

She had defeated Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in her opening bout before getting the better of Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semifinal of the event.

