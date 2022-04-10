KKR vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 19

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper and Delhi captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and DC would look like

Kolkata could do well by not playing Ajinkya Rahane who has failed considerably in almost all four games and in his place play someone like Sheldon Jackson and Rinku Singh at the top of the order. Other than him, the team looks like a well-oiled machine

As for the Capitals, they need to get Anrich Nortje into the rhythm as he was way off guard in Delhi’s last game. Once he and David Warner get going, Delhi could be a really formidable unit.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal