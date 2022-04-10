KKR vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 19

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
LSG vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 15
-
IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and DC would look like
Kolkata could do well by not playing Ajinkya Rahane who has failed considerably in almost all four games and in his place play someone like Sheldon Jackson and Rinku Singh at the top of the order. Other than him, the team looks like a well-oiled machine
As for the Capitals, they need to get Anrich Nortje into the rhythm as he was way off guard in Delhi’s last game. Once he and David Warner get going, Delhi could be a really formidable unit.
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
KKR IPL 2022 Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
DC IPL 2022 Squad
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor