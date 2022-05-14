KKR vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 61

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it has been a season of proper ups and downs. After losing their first two games, they won five on trot and have now lost four on the trot as well. Now, if they want to see themselves in the Playoffs, they must win three on the go and in their quest for those three on the go victories, they face in a game starting at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, May 15, 2022, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here's how the Playing 11 of KKR and SRH would look like

With Pat Cummins ruled out of the whole season with an injured back, Kolkata Knight Riders, who went back to the basics in their last game by playing their top 11 players, would now have to go back to Umesh Yadav once again if he is fully fit and recovered and replace Sheldon Jackson with Sam Billings as the wicket-keeping option.

On the other hand, would hopefully have the services of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar and hope that the bowlers fire as it is the bowlers that have lacked in most games that SRH have lost this season. Fazalhaq Farooqi might retain his place in the Playing 11 as SRH management doesn’t seem to go back to Marco Jansen who had bowled brilliantly this season up until the last over against Gujarat Titans which changed the entire momentum of the team.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson/Sam Billings(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata captain and Hyderabad skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott