Kohli as Test captain: From stepping into Dhoni shoes to India's epic wins

Kohli's first taste as skipper
Kohli was appointed Test captain in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia. Kohli scored 115 in India's first innings, becoming the fourth Indian to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut. Filling the shoes of MS Dhoni was not going to be easy, but Kohli took leadership by storm, and quickly, he cemented himself as one of the best thinkers the country has seen in Test cricket.
Personal best Test score of 169
In the Melbourne Boxing Day Test, he made his personal best Test score of 169 in the first innings while sharing a 262-run partnership with Rahane, India's biggest partnership outside Asia in ten years.
Kohli appointed full-time Test captain
Kohli leads India to a memorable series win in Australia
Captaining the team for the second time, Kohli hit 147 in the first innings of the match and became the first batsman in Test cricket history to score three hundreds in his first three innings as Test captain. Kohli's total of 692 runs in four Tests was the most by any Indian batsman in a Test series in Australia.
Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as captain
He is the third most successful captain in the history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of Test wins behind Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games). Kohli has 40 wins in 68 Tests in which he led India.
Kohli holds the record for scoring most Test centuries as India captain
The leadership also brought out the best in Kohli and it saw the batter registering seven double-centuries in the longest format of the game. It was under Kohli's leadership that India was crowned the number one Test team in the ICC Rankings for a continuous period of 42 months from October 2016 till early March 2020. Virat Kohli's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).
India almost unbeatable under Kohli in home conditions
Kohli's last game as captain