Kohli to come before media on eve of his 100th Test, says Dravid

Team India head coach on Sunday highlighted the reason behind skipper Virat Kohli's absence in the press conference ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

Dravid said Kohli will attend the press conference ahead of his 100th game in the longest format of the game. The Indian Test skipper has played 98 Tests to date.

"There is no specific reason for that (on Kohli skipping). I don't decide this but I am told he will be speaking on the eve of his 100th Test and we hope you celebrate that. And you can ask him questions about his 100th Test," said Dravid when asked about Kohli's absence in the pre-match press conference.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa in the second Test on Monday in Johannesburg. Dravid feels batting in the latter part of the match might become difficult in the second Test.

"Haven't looked much at the weather. The pitch looks good like a typical Wanderers wickets, might flatten out a bit. Batting could get tough towards the end. Generally a result wicket at the Wanderers. It's a quicker pitch but maybe the bounce is not as it has been at Centurion," said Dravid.

Dravid also backed Kohli to have some "big runs" in the upcoming Tests against South Africa.

Kohli ended the year 2021 without scoring a century in international cricket as he departed for 18 in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

In 2020 also Kohli had failed to reach the triple-figure mark. The Indian skipper had last scored a ton in the day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

"In keeping the morale high (in South Africa) it has not been difficult as it has been led by the skipper himself. has been phenomenal over the last 20 days, the way he has trained he has practised," said Dravid.

"I couldn't speak highly of him the way he is committed to his own preparation. And also with the way he has connected himself with the group on and off the field. Even though he batted and couldn't convert those starts I really feel there will be a big run of scores once he clicks in," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)