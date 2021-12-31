Rohit ruled out of ODI series in SA, Rahul named captain of 18-member squad

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI highlights: India win by 7 wkts; lead series 1-0
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Chahar stars as India win by 3 wkts
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI toss result, playing 11 and telecast details
-
Captain Rohit Sharma was on Friday ruled out of India's upcoming ODI series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, forcing the selectors to appoint KL Rahul as skipper of an 18-member team for the white-ball leg of the tour.
All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not fit while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named as vice-captain of the team.
"Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him,' BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.
"We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side."
The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.
The Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor