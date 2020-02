Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue

Two-time (IPL) champion (KKR) will look to put up a strong show and reach the knockout stage in IPL 20, the 13th edition of the T20 cricket extravaganza. Knight Riders will kick off its campaign in an away fixture against at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.





After KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, failed to reach the playoffs last season, the franchise recently dropped some key players like Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn. In the recently concluded auctions, KKR bought Australian pacer Pat Cummins, the most expensive player in the auction this season, by spending Rs 15.5 crore, which was more than a third of its available purse. The team also bolstered its side in the batting department by buying 2019 world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore.





KKR will play its home leg-matches of at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Of its 14 matches, KKR will play two afternoon (4 pm starts) and 12 evening (8 pm start) matches. will play its last IPL 2020 league match on May 15 against at Eden Gardens.

Check Kolkata Knight Riders’ full schedule, match timing and venue here:

Date Match Time Venue MAR 31, TUE vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Bengaluru APR 3, FRI vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 6, MON Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 9, THUR vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati APR 12, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 16, THUR vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Hyderabad APR 19, SUN vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Delhi APR 23, THUR Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 26, SUN vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Mohali APR 28, TUE vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai MAY 2, SAT Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Kolkata MAY 7, THUR vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Chennai MAY 10, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Kolkata MAY 15, FRI Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Kolkata

Here is KKR full squad for IPL 2020: