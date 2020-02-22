Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

-
Entering the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a new captain at the helm of affairs, Kings XI Punjab would expect a change of fortune under K L Rahul. KXIP has failed to qualify for playoffs in six straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, Punjab finished at the sixth spot on points table, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff.
Under Rahul’s captaincy, KXIP will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 30, and DC will play its last league match in a reverse fixture at Mohali. In the IPL 2020 auctions, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was KXIP’s costliest buy, at Rs 10.75 crore. The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (at base price of Rs 50 lakh).
KXIP will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start), first at home ground on April 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders and the second on May 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Check KXIP full schedule, match timing and venue details here:
|Date
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|MAR 30, MON
|Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Delhi
|APR 4, SAT
|Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 8, WED
|Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 11, SAT
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Chennai
|APR 14, TUE
|Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 17, FRI
|Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 20, MON
|Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Mumbai
|APR 23, THUR
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Kolkata
|APR 26, SUN
|Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|4:00 PM
|Mohali
|APR 29, WED
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Jaipur
|MAY 3, SUN
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
|4:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|MAY 8, FRI
|Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
|MAY 12, TUE
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
|8:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|MAY 16, SAT
|Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
|8:00 PM
|Mohali
Here is KXIP’s full squad for IPL 2020:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded in
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|K L Rahul
|KXIP
|Retained
|11.00
|CSK
|Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|Bought
|10.75
|KXIP
|Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|Bought
|8.50
|None
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|Traded in
|6.20
|SRH
|Karun Nair
|KXIP
|Retained
|5.60
|RCB
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.80
|RR
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.20
|SRH
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXIP
|Retained
|4.00
|CSK
|Chris Jordan
|KXIP
|Bought
|3.00
|KXIP
|Chris Gayle
|KXIP
|Retained
|2.00
|CSK
|Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|2.00
|None
|Mandeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.40
|RR
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXIP
|Retained
|1.00
|CSK
|Hardus Viljoen
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.75
|MI
|Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.55
|KXIP
|Deepak Hooda (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|RR
|James Neesham
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.50
|KXIP
|Darshan Nalkande
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.30
|MI
|Sarfaraz Khan
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.25
|KXIP
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Harpreet Brar
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|MI
|Ishan Porel (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20
|RR
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|KXIP
|Traded in
|0.20
|SRH
|Murugan Ashwin
|KXIP
|Retained
|0.20
|RCB
|Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped)
|KXIP
|Bought
|0.20
|
MI
