Business Standard

Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

KXIP will play two afternoon matches - first at home ground on April 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders and the second on May 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

BS Web Team 

KXIP

Entering the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a new captain at the helm of affairs, Kings XI Punjab would expect a change of fortune under K L Rahul. KXIP has failed to qualify for playoffs in six straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, Punjab finished at the sixth spot on points table, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff.

Under Rahul’s captaincy, KXIP will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 30, and DC will play its last league match in a reverse fixture at Mohali. In the IPL 2020 auctions, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was KXIP’s costliest buy, at Rs 10.75 crore. The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (at base price of Rs 50 lakh).

KXIP will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start), first at home ground on April 26 against Kolkata Knight Riders and the second on May 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Check KXIP full schedule, match timing and venue details here:

Date Matches Time (IST) Venue
MAR 30, MON Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Delhi
APR 4, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 8, WED Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 11, SAT Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 14, TUE Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 17, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 20, MON Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 23, THUR Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Kolkata
APR 26, SUN Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Mohali
APR 29, WED Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 3, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 4:00 PM Bengaluru
MAY 8, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali
MAY 12, TUE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Hyderabad
MAY 16, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mohali

Here is KXIP’s full squad for IPL 2020:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded in Price (Rs cr) Previous team
K L Rahul KXIP Retained 11.00 CSK
Glenn Maxwell KXIP Bought 10.75 KXIP
Sheldon Cottrell KXIP Bought 8.50 None
Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP Traded in 6.20 SRH
Karun Nair KXIP Retained 5.60 RCB
Mohammed Shami KXIP Retained 4.80 RR
Nicholas Pooran KXIP Retained 4.20 SRH
Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP Retained 4.00 CSK
Chris Jordan KXIP Bought 3.00 KXIP
Chris Gayle KXIP Retained 2.00 CSK
Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped) KXIP Bought 2.00 None
Mandeep Singh KXIP Retained 1.40 RR
Mayank Agarwal KXIP Retained 1.00 CSK
Hardus Viljoen KXIP Retained 0.75 MI
Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.55 KXIP
Deepak Hooda (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.50 RR
James Neesham KXIP Bought 0.50 KXIP
Darshan Nalkande KXIP Retained 0.30 MI
Sarfaraz Khan KXIP Retained 0.25 KXIP
Arshdeep Singh KXIP Retained 0.20 SRH
Harpreet Brar KXIP Retained 0.20 MI
Ishan Porel (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20 RR
Jagadeesha Suchith KXIP Traded in 0.20 SRH
Murugan Ashwin KXIP Retained 0.20 RCB
Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20 MI

First Published: Sat, February 22 2020. 17:51 IST

