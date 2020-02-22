Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

Entering the 13th edition of the (IPL 2020) with a new captain at the helm of affairs, would expect a change of fortune under KXIP has failed to qualify for playoffs in six straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, Punjab finished at the sixth spot on points table, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff.





ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue

Under Rahul’s captaincy, KXIP will kick off its campaign against (DC) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 30, and DC will play its last league match in a reverse fixture at Mohali. In the auctions, Australian batsman was KXIP’s costliest buy, at Rs 10.75 crore. The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand all-rounder (at base price of Rs 50 lakh).

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing and venue

KXIP will play two afternoon matches (4 pm start), first at home ground on April 26 against and the second on May 3 against

Check KXIP full schedule, match timing and venue details here:

Date Matches Time (IST) Venue MAR 30, MON vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Delhi APR 4, SAT vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mohali APR 8, WED vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali APR 11, SAT vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Chennai APR 14, TUE Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Mohali APR 17, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mohali APR 20, MON vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai APR 23, THUR vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Kolkata APR 26, SUN Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4:00 PM Mohali APR 29, WED vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur MAY 3, SUN vs Kings XI Punjab 4:00 PM Bengaluru MAY 8, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali MAY 12, TUE vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Hyderabad MAY 16, SAT Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mohali

Here is KXIP’s full squad for IPL 2020:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded in Price (Rs cr) Previous team K L Rahul KXIP Retained 11.00 CSK Glenn Maxwell KXIP Bought 10.75 KXIP Sheldon Cottrell KXIP Bought 8.50 None Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP Traded in 6.20 SRH Karun Nair KXIP Retained 5.60 RCB Mohammed Shami KXIP Retained 4.80 RR Nicholas Pooran KXIP Retained 4.20 SRH Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP Retained 4.00 CSK Chris Jordan KXIP Bought 3.00 KXIP Chris Gayle KXIP Retained 2.00 CSK Ravi Bishnoi (uncapped) KXIP Bought 2.00 None Mandeep Singh KXIP Retained 1.40 RR Mayank Agarwal KXIP Retained 1.00 CSK Hardus Viljoen KXIP Retained 0.75 MI Prabhsimran Singh (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.55 KXIP Deepak Hooda (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.50 RR James Neesham KXIP Bought 0.50 KXIP Darshan Nalkande KXIP Retained 0.30 MI Sarfaraz Khan KXIP Retained 0.25 KXIP Arshdeep Singh KXIP Retained 0.20 SRH Harpreet Brar KXIP Retained 0.20 MI Ishan Porel (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20 RR Jagadeesha Suchith KXIP Traded in 0.20 SRH Murugan Ashwin KXIP Retained 0.20 RCB Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped) KXIP Bought 0.20 MI

