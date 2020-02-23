Stokes to Cummins: Key foreign cricketers may miss out on part of IPL 2020

The schedule has been announced, and the 13th season of the is set to begin on March 29. In the opener, (MI) will face (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium. The cash-rich tournament has always been in the spotlight due to the presence of the foreign players, who have often given their teams an edge with some crucial contributions with the bat, the ball and some quality fielding. In IPL 2019, Andre Russell emerged as a key player for (KKR), scoring big runs. His absence due to an injury saw his team stutter and fail to qualify for the playoffs.

In IPL 2020, there are some key players who might fail to represent their respective franchises on the field. In such an eventuality, is most likely to be affected as most of its overseas players will be on international duty just ahead of the start of IPL, and during the end as well.

Business Standard takes a look at international fixtures and finds out these players might may some part of IPL 2020:





Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, Australia cricket team

Kings XI PunjabAustralian hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxell was bought by KXIP for a staggerimg Rs 10.75 crore. However, Maxwell will miss at least one or two weeks of at the start due to his elbow injury. The Australian was injured in the final of Big Bash League and had to undergo surgery on his left elbow. He has been advised rest for six to eight weeks for recovery.

IPL record





IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2018 12 169 47 14.08 140.83 0 0 2017 14 310 47 31 173.18 0 0 2016 11 179 68 19.88 144.35 2 0 2015 11 145 43 13.18 129.46 0 0 2014 16 552 95 34.5 187.75 4 0 2013 3 36 23 18 133.33 0 0 2012 2 6 3 not out 6 54.54 0 0 IPL career 69 1397 95 22.9 161.13 6 0

(Photo: @rajasthanroyals)

Jofra Archer, ENGLAND cricket team

Rajasthan RoyalsEngland’s premier pacer has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to stress fracture in the right elbow. This comes as a huge blow for Rajasthan Royals, which made some key changes in its bowling department. However, Royals is willing to wait and see if Archer is fit enough for the latter part of IPL 2020.

IPL record





IPL season Matches Balls Runs Wickets BBM Average Economy 2019 11 258 291 11 3 for 15 26.45 6.76 2018 10 233 325 15 3 for 22 21.66 8.36 IPL Career 21 491 616 26 3 for 15 23.69 7.52

Rajasthan Royals' plays a shot against during an IPL 2018 cricket match in Jaipur. File Photo: PTI

and Ben Stokes, England cricket team

Rajasthan RoyalsEnglishmen and Ben Stokes, who play for Rajasthan Royals, will miss the start and playoffs stages of IPL 2020 due to their commitment to the national team. Both players will arrive in India after a two-match Test series between England and Sri Lanka, which will conclude on March 31. They will miss the knockout stage of the IPL 2020 too, as the Test series against West Indies will start on June 4.

Jos Buttler IPL record





IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 8 311 89 38.87 151.7 3 0 2018 13 548 95 not out 54.8 155.24 5 0 IPL Career 45 1386 95 not out 35.53 150.81 9 0

IPL record

Batting record IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 9 123 46 20.5 124.24 0 0 2018 13 196 45 16.33 121.73 0 0 2017 12 316 103 not out 31.6 142.98 1 1 IPL Career 34 635 103 not out 22.67 132.01 1 1 Bowling record IPL season Matches Balls Runs Wickets BBM Average Economy 2019 9 101 189 6 2 for 39 31.5 11.22 2018 13 222 303 8 3 for 15 37.87 8.18 2017 12 264 316 12 3 for 18 26.33 7.18

Photo: PTI

Sam Curran, England cricket team

Chennai Super KingsEngland all-rounder will play for in IPL 2020 after the franchise bought him for Rs 5.5 crore. The English all-rounder, like Buttler and Stokes, will also miss the start and end of IPL 2020 due to his national team commitment.

IPL record





Batting record IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 9 95 55 not out 23.75 172.72 1 0 Bowling record IPL season Matches Balls Runs Wickets BBM Average Economy 2019 9 198 323 10 4 for 11 32.3 9.78

England’s international schedule

England tour of Sri Lanka Date Match venue Time (IST) Mar 19-23 Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test Galle International Stadium, Galle 10:00 Mar 27-31 Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 10:00

West Indies tour of England Date Match venue Time (IST) June 4-8 England vs West Indies, 1st Test Kennington Oval, London 15:30 June 12-16 England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Edgbaston, Birmingham 15:30 June 25-29 England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Lord's cricket ground, London 15:30

File Photo: PTI

Steve Smith, Australia cricket team

Rajasthan RoyalsAustralian batsman and captain will miss one OR two games at the start of IPL 2020. will be part of his national team for the T20 International Series against New Zealand, which will conclude on March 29.

Steve Smith IPL records





IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 12 319 73 not out 39.87 116 3 0 2017 15 472 84 not out 39.33 121.96 3 0 2016 8 270 101 45 153.4 0 1 IPL career 81 2022 101 37.44 128.95 8 1

David Warner. Photo: PTI

David Warner, Australia cricket team

Sunrisers HyderabadThe Australian opening batsman will miss one or two games at the start of IPL 2020 due to national commitment, like his countryman Steve Smith.

David Warner IPL record





IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 12 692 100 not out 69.2 143.86 8 1 2017 14 641 126 58.27 141.81 4 1 2016 17 848 93 not out 60.57 151.42 9 0 IPL Career 126 4706 126 43.17 142.39 44 4

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, Australia cricket team

Kolkata Knight Riderswas bought by for a staggering 15.5 crore and emerged as highest paid cricketer in IPL 2020 auctions. However, like Warner and Smith, he will miss few games at the start due to the T20 series against New Zealand.

IPL records





IPL season Matches Balls Runs Wickets BBM Average Economy 2017 12 277 373 15 2 for 20 24.86 8.07 2015 3 60 97 1 1 for 54 97 9.7 2014 1 24 29 1 1 for 29 29 7.25 IPL Career 16 361 499 17 2 for 20 29.35 8.29

batsman plays a shot during an IPL T20 cricket match against Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad. File Photo: PTI

Kane Williamson, New Zealand cricket team

Sunrisers HyderabadSRH captain will miss the start of IPL 2020 as he will be part the T20 series against Australia till March 29.

IPL records





IPL season Matches Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Fifties Hundreds 2019 9 156 70 not out 22.28 120 1 0 2018 17 735 84 52.5 142.44 8 0 2017 7 256 89 42.66 151.47 2 0 IPL career 47 1302 89 38.29 135.06 12 0