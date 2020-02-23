Stokes to Cummins: Key foreign cricketers may miss out on part of IPL 2020

-
-
The IPL 2020 schedule has been announced, and the 13th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 29. In the IPL 2020 opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium. The cash-rich tournament has always been in the spotlight due to the presence of the foreign players, who have often given their teams an edge with some crucial contributions with the bat, the ball and some quality fielding. In IPL 2019, Andre Russell emerged as a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring big runs. His absence due to an injury saw his team stutter and fail to qualify for the playoffs.
In IPL 2020, there are some key players who might fail to represent their respective franchises on the field. In such an eventuality, Rajasthan Royals is most likely to be affected as most of its overseas players will be on international duty just ahead of the start of IPL, and during the end as well.
Business Standard takes a look at international fixtures and finds out these players might may some part of IPL 2020:
IPL Team: Kings XI Punjab
Australian hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxell was bought by KXIP for a staggerimg Rs 10.75 crore. However, Maxwell will miss at least one or two weeks of IPL 2020 at the start due to his elbow injury. The Australian was injured in the final of Big Bash League and had to undergo surgery on his left elbow. He has been advised rest for six to eight weeks for recovery.
Glenn Maxwell IPL record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2018
|12
|169
|47
|14.08
|140.83
|0
|0
|2017
|14
|310
|47
|31
|173.18
|0
|0
|2016
|11
|179
|68
|19.88
|144.35
|2
|0
|2015
|11
|145
|43
|13.18
|129.46
|0
|0
|2014
|16
|552
|95
|34.5
|187.75
|4
|0
|2013
|3
|36
|23
|18
|133.33
|0
|0
|2012
|2
|6
|3 not out
|6
|54.54
|0
|0
|IPL career
|69
|1397
|95
|22.9
|161.13
|6
|0
IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals
England’s premier pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to stress fracture in the right elbow. This comes as a huge blow for Rajasthan Royals, which made some key changes in its bowling department. However, Royals is willing to wait and see if Archer is fit enough for the latter part of IPL 2020.
Jofra Archer IPL record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBM
|Average
|Economy
|2019
|11
|258
|291
|11
|3 for 15
|26.45
|6.76
|2018
|10
|233
|325
|15
|3 for 22
|21.66
|8.36
|IPL Career
|21
|491
|616
|26
|3 for 15
|23.69
|7.52
IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals
Englishmen Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who play for Rajasthan Royals, will miss the start and playoffs stages of IPL 2020 due to their commitment to the national team. Both players will arrive in India after a two-match Test series between England and Sri Lanka, which will conclude on March 31. They will miss the knockout stage of the IPL 2020 too, as the Test series against West Indies will start on June 4.
Jos Buttler IPL record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|8
|311
|89
|38.87
|151.7
|3
|0
|2018
|13
|548
|95 not out
|54.8
|155.24
|5
|0
|IPL Career
|45
|1386
|95 not out
|35.53
|150.81
|9
|0
Ben Stokes IPL record
|Batting record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|9
|123
|46
|20.5
|124.24
|0
|0
|2018
|13
|196
|45
|16.33
|121.73
|0
|0
|2017
|12
|316
|103 not out
|31.6
|142.98
|1
|1
|IPL Career
|34
|635
|103 not out
|22.67
|132.01
|1
|1
|Bowling record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBM
|Average
|Economy
|2019
|9
|101
|189
|6
|2 for 39
|31.5
|11.22
|2018
|13
|222
|303
|8
|3 for 15
|37.87
|8.18
|2017
|12
|264
|316
|12
|3 for 18
|26.33
|7.18
IPL Team: Chennai Super Kings
England all-rounder Sam Curran will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 after the franchise bought him for Rs 5.5 crore. The English all-rounder, like Buttler and Stokes, will also miss the start and end of IPL 2020 due to his national team commitment.
Sam Curran IPL record
|Batting record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|9
|95
|55 not out
|23.75
|172.72
|1
|0
|Bowling record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBM
|Average
|Economy
|2019
|9
|198
|323
|10
|4 for 11
|32.3
|9.78
England’s international schedule
|England tour of Sri Lanka
|Date
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Mar 19-23
|Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|10:00
|Mar 27-31
|Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
|10:00
|West Indies tour of England
|Date
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|June 4-8
|England vs West Indies, 1st Test
|Kennington Oval, London
|15:30
|June 12-16
|England vs West Indies, 2nd Test
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|15:30
|June 25-29
|England vs West Indies, 3rd Test
|Lord's cricket ground, London
|15:30
The players who might miss one or two games in IPL 2020:
IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals
Australian batsman and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith will miss one OR two games at the start of IPL 2020. Steve Smith will be part of his national team for the T20 International Series against New Zealand, which will conclude on March 29.
Steve Smith IPL records
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|12
|319
|73 not out
|39.87
|116
|3
|0
|2017
|15
|472
|84 not out
|39.33
|121.96
|3
|0
|2016
|8
|270
|101
|45
|153.4
|0
|1
|IPL career
|81
|2022
|101
|37.44
|128.95
|8
|1
IPL Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Australian opening batsman will miss one or two games at the start of IPL 2020 due to national commitment, like his countryman Steve Smith.
David Warner IPL record
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|12
|692
|100 not out
|69.2
|143.86
|8
|1
|2017
|14
|641
|126
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|2016
|17
|848
|93 not out
|60.57
|151.42
|9
|0
|IPL Career
|126
|4706
|126
|43.17
|142.39
|44
|4
IPL Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering 15.5 crore and emerged as highest paid cricketer in IPL 2020 auctions. However, like Warner and Smith, he will miss few games at the start due to the T20 series against New Zealand.
Pat Cummins IPL records
|IPL season
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBM
|Average
|Economy
|2017
|12
|277
|373
|15
|2 for 20
|24.86
|8.07
|2015
|3
|60
|97
|1
|1 for 54
|97
|9.7
|2014
|1
|24
|29
|1
|1 for 29
|29
|7.25
|IPL Career
|16
|361
|499
|17
|2 for 20
|29.35
|8.29
IPL team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH captain Kane Williamson will miss the start of IPL 2020 as he will be part the T20 series against Australia till March 29.
Kane Williamson IPL records
|IPL season
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|2019
|9
|156
|70 not out
|22.28
|120
|1
|0
|2018
|17
|735
|84
|52.5
|142.44
|8
|0
|2017
|7
|256
|89
|42.66
|151.47
|2
|0
|IPL career
|47
|1302
|89
|38.29
|135.06
|12
|0
Australia vs New Zealand international match schedule
|ODI series (New Zealand tour of Australia)
|Date
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|13-Mar
|Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|9:00
|15-Mar
|Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|5:00
|20-Mar
|Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:00
|T20 series (Australia tour of New Zealand)
|24-Mar
|1st T20
|University Oval, Dunedin
|6:30
|27-Mar
|2nd T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|11:30
|29-Mar
|3rd T20
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|6:30