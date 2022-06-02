Lionel Messi stars as Argentina dominate Italy to win Finalissima

-
ALSO READ
WC playoffs: Messi leads Argentina squad for Finalissima against Italy
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Uruguay emerges at centre of projects for 2030 World Cup bidding
UEFA announces 'independent report' into Champions League final chaos
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
-
Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala struck as South American champions Argentina proved to be an irresistible force in the inaugural Finalissima against Italy here at iconic Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
Angel Di Maria tried to lob Gianluigi Donnarumma from halfway inside two minutes as the South American champions tugged the beard of their European counterparts, but it was discipline and superlative passing that left Argentina 2-0 up at the break.
Donnarumma barely had time to recover from denying Lionel Messi after a typically sparkly move when the Paris Saint-Germain man held off Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the box and squared for Lautaro Martinez to flick the ball in from close range.
With Lionel Scaloni's side asking all the questions, Italy might have been relieved to head in at the break just 1-0 down, yet they were caught on the hop in added time. Goalscorer turned provider as Lautaro Martinez took up possession in midfield and sent an elegantly weighted low ball forward for Di Maria, who sped in to clip over the despairing Donnarumma.
Roberto Mancini made three changes at the break, notably taking off Giorgio Chiellini in his final international game, but matters did not improve. Not long after preventing a Leonardo Bonucci own goal, Donnarumma had to pull off a magnificent save to hook a Di Maria shot out from under his crossbar, and he was lucky to be in the right place when the Paris forward met a corner with a bullet-hard volley from outside the box.
Italy came from behind to win UEFA EURO 2020 at this venue, but there was little suggestion that a comeback was possible this time as chances kept piling up at the other end.
With Giovani Lo Celso hitting the side netting and Messi denied three times by Donnarumma, the scoreline barely reflected the extent of Argentina's dominance - until Paulo Dybala popped up to finish after Messi had been tackled on the edge of the Italy box.
Player of the match Lionel Messi won a trophy at Wembley for the second time in his career; his Barcelona side won 3-1 against Manchester United at the same venue in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor