Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Can Kohli & co make a comeback in a do-or-die test?

In the 3rd Test of the 5-match series, the shaken by abject surrender in the first two Tests will look to make a comeback at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham starting today. In fact, desperate and head coach are expected to ring in a slew of changes as they aim at redemption against a rampaging England in a do-or-die third Test. As a result, India will play their 38th combination in as many matches that skipper Kohli had led.

What happened so far in Test series



For Team India, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to save the series after being outplayed in the first two Test matches — by 31 runs Edgbaston and innings and 159 runs at the Lord's. Down 0-2 with only five and half days of competitive cricket in all, skipper and coach will be aiming to get the team combination right having bungled at the Lord's.

Dinesh Karthik. Photo: Reuters

Why should Rishabh pant replace Dinesh Karthik in playing 11?

The most awaited change will be 20-year-old Rishabh Pant's imminent Test debut replacing a horribly out-of-form Dinesh Karthik, who might well have played his last international game in the longest format. With scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in four innings coupled with shoddy glovework meant that Karthik was seen giving catching practice to Pant, who also spend considerable time batting at the nets. Being hailed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, Pant's entry into the squad happened after three half-centuries in the two first-class matches against England Lions. Despite a triple hundred and a healthy first-class average of 54 plus, it will still be baptism by fire for the Roorkee-born youngster. He will be facing Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, ready to make life miserable for him just like they have done with his illustrious seniors.

Is match fit for

Nottingham

Test?

If Pant's Test debut has generated a lot of interest, there is a prayer on every fan's lips that skipper Kohli gets fit enough to wield the willow. Never has an injury invoked so much interest since Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow. Kohli's condition seemed to have improved a lot and as he had maintained, he will be out there at the toss alongside Joe Root.

set to play Nottingham Test

Who will be India’s opening pair?

It is the impact of the last defeat in swing-friendly conditions across just over six sessions that is still hurting the Indian camp. Throughout the week, they have been left picking up the pieces, mostly in terms of re-evaluating fitness of their key players. is fit again; Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have recovered completely from their hand injuries suffered while batting at Lords, and skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problems. This is where the hard part begins for India. Having admitted their mistake in picking two spinners at Lord'sIt is about time skipper Kohli and coach Shastri hit upon the optimal team combination. Nevertheless, there are bound to be changes in the playing eleven for some vital members of the squad are now seemingly bereft of confidence. Murali Vijay, for example, has scored only 128 runs in 10 overseas Test innings in 2018 played against South Africa and England. An average of 12.8 is tough to ignore, but for a batsman of his calibre, the team management could still afford another chance given that India need to win this game.

At the same time however, it brings Shikhar Dhawan back into contention. He averages 17.75 against South Africa and England in two Tests this year, and his overall average in England is 20.12 (four Tests). In these two instances, he has scored at a strike-rate of 68.93 and 57.29, respectively, which could once again go in his favour. Thus, there is every chance that India could opt for their third different opening pairing of Dhawan and K L Rahul in as many Tests, the middle order will be untouched.





Indian Team combination

Especially with Kohli regaining fitness, still isn't seen to be active during practice sessions. It was the case in Birmingham and London, as well as in Nottingham, and playing an extra specialist batsman is not in the management's immediate plans as yet. If it so transpires, Umesh Yadav will once again be unlucky to miss out, for the team management will be eager to get their best possible combination out on the field.

How will Trent Bridge pitch behave?

The pitch at Trent Bridge bore a different look than 2014, when these two teams met at Nottingham. India scored 457 and 391/9 (d) in two innings on a flat surface, as England had scored 496 whilst batting once and the match petered out to a draw.

What would be the Nottingham’s weather condition?



The forecast for this third Test is of decent cloud cover through the first four days, and if the Indian team takes into consideration, they would surely opt for just the lone spinner.

England Team news

Ben Stokes has been brought back into the England side for the third Test at the expense of Sam Curran. Stokes missed the second Test at Lord's on account of his trial for involvement in a brawl at a nightclub last September. He was initially not included in the squad for the third Test but was called up after a jury found him not guilty.

Curran might feel hard-done by the decision especially after churning out a superlative all-round performance in the opening Test at Birmingham where he claimed five wickets and scored 87 runs for which he was awarded Player of the Match. England captain Joe Root while confirming Stokes' inclusion in the playing 11 insisted the decision to drop Curran was one of the "most difficult" of his career. "What Sam has done so far has been nothing short of high class," said Root on the eve of the third Test. "It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as captain. It’s about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out. Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He’s desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play."



Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:



probables: Murali Vijay, K L Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson



head-to-head comparison in Test matches



Total



Matches played: 119



India won: 25



England won: 45



Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 59



India won: 6



England won: 32



Drawn: 21



In Nottingham



Matches played: 6



India won: 1



England won: 2



Drawn: 3



When and where to watch England vs India, 3rd Test



Match Date: 18 August - 22 August 2018



Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)



Match Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England



3rd Test match live streaming details



match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England third Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.

Here is a look at the latest ahead of India vs England 3rd Test at Trent Bridge:



Kohli hits out at critics of chop-and change policy, calls it 'bizarre': India skipper Virat Kohli today said his players don't feel threatened because of his chop-and-change policy and called it "quite a bizarre thought to have", taking a dig at those questioning the trend. Kohli has made 37 changes in 37 Tests as captain and that trend looks set to continue when India meet England in a must-win third Test. "I don't think anyone is thinking like that. These are just things that are created on the outside and people like to make a lot of nothing. For us the priority is to win games of cricket. We are not thinking whether someone's career is on the line or what's going to happen to their future," Kohli said. World number one India trail the five-match series 0-2. "We need to focus on this Test and not think about whether someone's career is on the line. It's quite bizarre thought to have," Kohli told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

India likely to play with six batsmen in 3rd Test: With Indian batsmen struggling against the England bowlers in the first two Tests of the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli hinted that the visitors may employ an extra batsman in the crucial third Test. "Depends on what the surface is like. If there is going to be enough assistance for the bowlers then the extra batter might come into play, but if not, if the pitch is going to be quite even for batting and bowling then picking 20 wickets is going to be the priority," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the Third Test. ()



India must come out of confusion and poor form: Even after two straight defeats in the five-match series in England, India are still the worlds best Test side, ranked at the top while England are fifth behind South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Suddenly the International Cricket Council rankings look skewed if you are seeing through an English eye. But the fact remains that India have worked hard to get to the top with their remarkable record at home and in the subcontinent, just as England are now showing that they are not easily beaten in their backyard. India looked as bad in the first two Tests in South Africa, despite their bowlers dismissing the home team twice in each of the three Tests. But they came back to win the third Test with a strong performance. Four years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team began well, drawing the first Test and winning the second when their batsmen looked so good. Their batting came apart in the second innings of the third Test and after that they could not cross the 200-run mark in the any of the following five innings. The sudden reversal of form appeared inexplicable howsoever the England bowling might have been. Read full article here



Believe in yourself: Shastri's mantra to struggling team : Facing criticism from various quarters after India's consecutive defeats in the first two Tests of the five-match rubber, head coach on Thursday urged his wards to believe in themselves when they take on England in the third cricket Test starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Apart from skipper Virat Kohli, the other Indian batsmen have failed to rise to the occasion as the visitors went down at Edgbaston and Lord's. However, Shastri felt batsmen from both the teams have struggled so far as conditions have been tough in England. Addressing media persons, the Indian coach said: "It's not fair to single out any one player. Batsmen from both teams have struggled, you know, when the occasion demands..." "It's a case of mental resolve -- how you put mind over matter and mental discipline will be the key as far as batsmen are concerned going forward even in this Test match," Shastri said his boys will need to show some mental discipline if they want to make a comeback at Trent Bridge as conditions have been tough for the visitors.

Injury-hit Kohli could be more dangerous in third Test, says Bayliss: He might be recovering from a back injury, but Virat Kohli could become more dangerous as a player when the India skipper turns up for his team in the third cricket Test starting in Nottingham on Saturday, feels England coach Trevor Bayliss. Kohli did not take the field on the fourth day of the second Test because of a back injury. However, he batted in the second innings even though he looked in discomfort. Bayliss said he isn't worried about Kohli's fitness issues. "It could mean he's more of a dangerous player. Through history there are a lot of players who have played with an injury and scored runs and taken wickets," Bayliss said. "I don't know if that focuses the mind more but I have just seen him take some slip catches without any problems, so I'm sure he'll be playing. That won't change our approach to the way we play him." Bayliss hoped the conditions at Trent Bridge would be similar to Lord's. "I haven't been out there but normally there is a bit of swing around. We're looking forward to it being the same as Lord's. That would be nice," he added.



Squad:



India : Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami,