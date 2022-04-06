Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2022: Can Rohit Sharma turn the tides for Mumbai

KKR vs MI LIVE: have lost both their opening games and quite convincingly at that too. Their fans however won’t be worried much just as yet as they have seen in the past how MI have bounced back after losing the first 4-5 matches in the season and hence in they would be hoping that the losing streak comes to an end against the fancied rivals .

The Knight Riders on their part have been one of the best teams so far as they have fought tooth and nail in every game and even without the services of Pat Cummins, have probably been the best bowling unit so far with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee leading the charge.

They would like to continue that same form and biome the first team this season to win three matches when they face the at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, on April 06th, 2022.

vs Toss Update

vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata skipper and Mumbai captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the KKR vs MI toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Latest Team News and Updates

Pat Cummins will finally be available for the Knight Riders and he will straightaway come in for Tim Southee in the Playing 11 while the rest of the team will remain the same as the one that beat Punjab Kings in the last game.

As for Mumbai Indians, if Suryakumar Yadav would be fit, he would come into the team in place of Anmolpreet Singh and if he is not fit, Tamil Nadu’s batting all-rounder R Sanjay Yadav could be tried in place of Anmolpreet who hasn’t really got going. In that Scenario, Tilak Varma could bat at number three with Tim David coming at number four, Sanjay Yadav at five followed by Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams as seven proper batting options.

Another change that Mumbai can bring in is by playing Jaydev Undakat in place of Basil Thampi as he would also support the batters by coming in at number eight and his slower ones can be used better on a gripping wicket of .

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

MI Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills



Catch all the KKR vs MI Live Score and Updates from the IPL 2022 here