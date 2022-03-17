Lots of money but greens still wanting: Experts on golfer Anirban Lahiri

“The beauty about what we do,” Anirban Lahiri said at the pre-tournament press conference of the Players Championship, “is that you’re one week away from being a PGA Tour winner. You’re one week away from being at Augusta… one week away from you having a different kind of conversation with me.” If it sounded hopeful for the time (from a player who needed hope beyond anything else), now it sounds almost prescient.

Consider the facts. Going into that press conference, Lahiri had missed five of seven cuts in his Players Championship career and ...