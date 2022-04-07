LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2022: Kl Rahul's Lucknow up against Pant's Delhi
LSG vs DC Live Score and Updates: Catch all the Live Score Updates from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match here.
LSG's Avesh Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in a match against SRH in IPL 2022. Photo: @LucknowIPL
LSG vs DC Live Score and Updates: The Lucknow Super Giants, fresh from an exciting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of some great bowling from Avesh Khan and Jason Holder will be up against a David Warner strong Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on April 07th, 2022.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
LSG vs DC: Expected Playing 11 changes
Lucknow would still be missing the services of Marcus Stoinis and due to that, it would have to go with the same XI that has won two back-to-back games for it in the tournament. Jason Holder has been a phenomenal addition to the troop.
Delhi however would be looking to get the best of David Warner as he would be available for them, back from Pakistan after a good tour and his last T20 experience was in the World Cup in which he literally won Australia the tournament.
LSG vs DC: Pitch Report
The wicket at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been one of the best wickets in this year’s IPL with the matches, both low and high scoring ones going down to the wire. There is help for bowlers, booth fast and spin and the wicket keeps getting better with the passage of time.
LSG vs DC: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
Although humidity in the Navi Mumbai regions has risen considerably over a week or so, it has not resulted in so much dew as has been seen in the stadiums of Mumbai. For today’s match between Lucknow and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-73%. The dew point will be at 23 Degrees Celcius while the temperature will hover between 31 and 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
LSG vs DC LIVE Score and Updates: Catch all the action from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals TATA IPL 2022 mtach here
