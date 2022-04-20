Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul fined for breach of IPL code of conduct

-
-
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for an unspecified breach of Code of Conduct during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here.
Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction", the IPL said in a release. Rahul's team-mate Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching an the IPL Code of Conduct during the same match which RCB won by 18 runs on Tuesday night.
Stoinis' Code of Conduct breach was also not specified, though he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.
"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release said. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
