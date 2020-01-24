Message for people running Manchester United: Stop taking fans for granted

“You can change your wife, change your politics, change your religion. But never, never can you change your favourite football team!” The above line is borrowed from the 2009 British film Looking for Eric, in which the lead character, a middle-aged postman frustrated and disenchanted with life, seeks inspiration from his footballing hero, the maverick Manchester United midfielder Eric Cantona.

The film is a brilliant example of how football can lift the soul in the most desperate of times, a buoyant reminder of sport’s palliative qualities. You can’t ...