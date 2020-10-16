- Global demand uncertainty to continue to weigh on Tata Motors: Moody's
- India's women entrepreneurs quickly changed business for survival: Survey
- World Coronavirus Dispatch: Remdesivir not an effective cure, say WHO study
- IDBI Bank surges 18% on government stake sale plan report
- JK Tyre, other companies face antitrust scrutiny in bid-rigging case
- IPL 2020: Morgan replaces Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Riders captain
- Valuation gap between HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank narrowest after correction
- Steel stocks in focus; JSW Steel hits 52-week high, Tata Steel surges 5%
LIVE: IPL 2020 MI vs KKR: Will captain Morgan turn Kolkata's fortunes?
At MI vs KKR toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Rider's captain. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Midway into the IPL 2020, KKR find themselves at fourth place on the points table with four wins and three losses. Morgan was widely tipped to take over at some point from Karthik given the topsy-turvy run.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has no such concerns and Rohit Sharma-led side would look to displace Delhi Capitals from the top of the IPL 2020 points table.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MI vs KKR Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Kolkata’s Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given team chasing has won only 3 out of 9 nine matches played so far at Abu Dhabi.
MI vs KKR playing 11Mumbai Indians is unlikely to make any changes in its lineup while Sunil Narine may return to KKR playing 11.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
IPL live score: MI vs KKR full scorecard
MI vs KKR live streamingThe MI vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow MI vs KKR live match updates here
