LIVE: IPL 2020 MI vs KKR: Will captain Morgan turn Kolkata's fortunes?

At MI vs KKR toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as Kolkata Knight Rider's captain. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In a major turn of events, Dinesh Karthik stepped down from KKR’s captaincy and Eoin Morgan has replaced him few hours before KKR vs MI match.
 
Midway into the IPL 2020, KKR find themselves at fourth place on the points table with four wins and three losses. Morgan was widely tipped to take over at some point from Karthik given the topsy-turvy run.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai has no such concerns and Rohit Sharma-led side would look to displace Delhi Capitals from the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

MI vs KKR Live toss updates

The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Kolkata’s Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given team chasing has won only 3 out of 9 nine matches played so far at Abu Dhabi. 

MI vs KKR playing 11

Mumbai Indians is unlikely to make any changes in its lineup while Sunil Narine may return to KKR playing 11.
 
IPL live score: MI vs KKR full scorecard
 
 
 

MI vs KKR live streaming 

The MI vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
