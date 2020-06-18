Moeen Ali included in England's 30-member squad for closed doors training

Ahead of the three-Test series against West Indies, England's national cricket selectors, with input from performance personnel and coaches on Wednesday named a 30-member behind-closed-doors training group.

This group will now go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday, June 23 ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting, July 8.

The group, along with a separate red-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl. On Wednesday, July 1, the players will participate in a three-day practice match. After this match, the squad for the first Test will be selected.

England's behind-closed-doors training group-- Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

"Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon and that the players are reporting for group training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies. We'd also like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks," national selector Ed Smith said in an official statement.

The schedule for the three-Test series against Windies is as follows:

Three-match Test Series v West Indies1st Test: 8-12 July, Ageas Bowl, Southampton2nd Test: 16-20 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester3rd Test: 24-28 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have also confirmed the red-ball coaching team for the three-match Test series.

Graham Thorpe will support head coach Chris Silverwood in his role as Assistant Coach and specialise on batting. Three coaches from the county game have been seconded - Lancashire Head Coach Glen Chapple will work closely with Silverwood as Bowling Coach.

Gloucestershire's head coach Richard Dawson, who has had experience coaching the England Lions on their successful tour of Australia earlier this year, will take control of the spin bowlers. Working alongside Thorpe with the batsmen will be Kent's head coach Matthew Walker.

Former Nottinghamshire and England wicketkeeper Chris Read will join the management team as a wicketkeeping consultant. The ECB's National Lead Fielding Coach, Carl Hopkinson makes up the coaching group.

England men's assistant coach Paul Collingwood will take charge of England's ODI team later in the summer when it is hoped that Ireland will tour in a three-match ODI series, subject to those fixtures being confirmed.