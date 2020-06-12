Not going to be a normal bilateral series in England: Jason Holder

The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

West Indies Test captain believes it is not going to be a usual bilateral series against England due to implications put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the sport was suspended since March due to Covid-19 crisis.

The team had departed on Monday evening, after having arrived in Antigua, from the two charter planes that collected the players and staff from their home country throughout the day. And reached England the next morning.

The players also aren't allowed to go out of their hotel or have any kind of outside contact. Moreover, reserve players have already travelled with the squad in case of an injury.

"It's not going to be a normal bilateral series here in England," Holder was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"But at the end of the day this is where we are with the state of world cricket - the state of the world, per se. No doubt it will be different.



"But we just have to get on with it and try to make the most of the circumstances in these trying times."

The last time these two teams locked horns in a Test series, West Indies got the better of England 2-1 on their home turf last year. Holder stated that they could achieve similar result despite England being heavy favourites in their own backyard.

"West Indians are fuelled and motivated in different ways. In previous series, particularly against England, people have said things prior to the series beginning, and that has fuelled a lot of things within us as West Indians.

"Who knows, this could be something serious we could build on and we could get some real positive energy through the group.

"Only after we sit down and discuss and get a common sense of where everybody's mind is at, will we then formulate our plans," he added.

The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

